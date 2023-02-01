The Washington Wizards (24-26) will try to extend the longest current winning streak in the NBA when they visit the Detroit Pistons (13-39) on Wednesday night. Washington has rattled off six consecutive wins, notching a 127-106 victory against San Antonio on Monday. Detroit has lost nine of its last 11 games and is getting set for a four-game homestand.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Washington is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 236.5.

Pistons vs. Wizards spread: Pistons +6.5

Pistons vs. Wizards over/under: 236.5 points

Pistons vs. Wizards money line: Detroit +210, Washington -260

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit is coming off a promising outing against Dallas, even though it was ultimately unable to overcome a 53-point performance from Luka Doncic. The Pistons trailed by just two points with under two minutes remaining, easily covering the 10.5-point spread in the end. Bojan Bogdanovic, who is averaging a career-high 21.4 points in his ninth season, scored 29 points to lead Detroit.

The Pistons are now returning home for their next four games, where they have covered the spread in six of their last eight games against Washington. Hamidou Diallo missed Monday's game due to an illness, but the fifth-year wing is expected to return on Wednesday. Diallo has been playing well, averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals over his last four appearances.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington had not recorded a win in San Antonio since 1999, but it cruised to a 127-106 win over the Spurs on Monday. The Wizards have opened their five-game road trip with a 4-0 record, and they are now riding the longest current winning streak in the league. Backup forward Deni Avdija led the team with a career-high 25 points in the win over the Spurs, while Bradley Beal (21) was one of six other Washington players to reach double figures.

The Wizards, whose franchise-best winning streak (nine) is in sight, are just two games under .500 coming into this contest. They blew out Detroit in a 120-99 final on Oct. 25, as Kyle Kuzma posted 25 points. Washington has covered the spread in all six games during its winning streak, and it has covered at an 8-3-1 clip in its last 12 games against Detroit.

