We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards will host the Toronto Raptors. Washington is 5-24 overall and 2-9 at home, while Toronto is 11-18 overall and 3-9 on the road. The Raptors have gone 15-3 over the teams' last 18 meetings, including winning three straight. The Wizards are 14-15 against the spread this season, while Toronto is 13-16 ATS.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Toronto is favored by 7 points in the latest Wizards vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 239 points. Before entering any Raptors vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Toronto vs. Washington. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Raptors vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Raptors spread: Wizards +7

Wizards vs. Raptors over/under: 239 points

Wizards vs. Raptors money line: Wizards: +228, Raptors: -279

What you need to know about the Wizards

On Tuesday, Washington couldn't handle the Orlando Magic and fell 127-119. The Wizards have not had much luck with the Magic recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met. Despite their loss, the Wizards saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Poole went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points, while Tyus Jones added 22 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Washington ranks last in the NBA in points allowed, defensive rating and rebound percentage. Teams pound it on the glass, leading to extra possessions, and the Wizards also allow the second-highest field goal percentage in the league. The defensive efficiencies of the Wizards mask the fact that the team has six players averaging in double-figures and ranks in the top 10 in points per game.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 126-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Utah Jazz. The Raptors were up 17 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal. Scottie Barnes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 32 points and 14 rebounds.

Barnes is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks as he's become the focal point of Toronto's offense. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam has taken a step back as, despite leading the team with 21.3 points per game, he's averaging nearly three fewer points than last season. The Raptors are just 2-8 against the spread over their last 10 games after starting the season 11-8 ATS.

Key Betting Info

The Wizards have really struggled as the underdog this season and are currently 5-23 in that position. Meanwhile, the Raptors have performed about as expected when favored so far this season and currently sit at 7-6 when expecting a win.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Wizards are 7-2 against the spread in their last 9 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Wizards are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games when at home.

The Raptors are 6-7 against the spread in their last 13 games when favored.

How to make Wizards vs. Raptors picks

