Wolves vs. Trail Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
Minnesota and Portland face off Thursday night in a battle of Western Conference foes
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers
- Date: Thursday, March 1
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: WatchTNT
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Timberwolves and Trail Blazers are matching up in a really intriguing late-season showdown. The Blazers have been playing great basketball as of late and are trying to push their way to a top four seed in the conference. Minnesota, on the other hand, is trying to get used to life without Jimmy Butler.
The Wolves haven't made the playoffs since 2004. In that sense, this season is a massive success in every way. However, with how well they've played, their expectations have obviously increased to beyond the playoffs. They want to see some success. The best chance for that is to get a high playoff seed, and that means holding off Portland.
This game feels like a toss up, but with Butler out with injury, Portland has the slight edge. The Blazers have just been too hot lately and Minnesota is without its best player. It should still be a close one regardless.
-
Cavaliers vs. Sixers odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has a vast connection of Vegas sources and released a play for Thursday
-
LeBron stunt leads to UCF evacuation
This might not have been the best idea when schools are already on high alert
-
Spurs' Aldridge could have MRI on ankle
LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol, two important big men for the Spurs, are fighting through...
-
Making sense of the mess in the West
The Western Conference is a total mess with six weeks left in the season
-
Report: Rose's NBA future in danger
Derrick Rose isn't getting much interest from NBA teams. Is this the end of his career?
-
LOOK: Rockets block Clips' secret tunnel
Houston has fun at L.A.'s expense after the last time hidden tunnels were used at the Staples...