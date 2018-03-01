Wolves vs. Trail Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers



Date: Thursday, March 1



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon



TV: TNT



Streaming: WatchTNT

WatchTNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Timberwolves and Trail Blazers are matching up in a really intriguing late-season showdown. The Blazers have been playing great basketball as of late and are trying to push their way to a top four seed in the conference. Minnesota, on the other hand, is trying to get used to life without Jimmy Butler.

The Wolves haven't made the playoffs since 2004. In that sense, this season is a massive success in every way. However, with how well they've played, their expectations have obviously increased to beyond the playoffs. They want to see some success. The best chance for that is to get a high playoff seed, and that means holding off Portland.

This game feels like a toss up, but with Butler out with injury, Portland has the slight edge. The Blazers have just been too hot lately and Minnesota is without its best player. It should still be a close one regardless.