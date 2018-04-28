2018 NFL Draft: Giants add Kyle Lauletta to QB competition behind Eli Manning

With the No. 108 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Giants selected Kyle Lauletta, quarterback out of Richmond.

Grade: A

Chris Trapasso: Quick-strike QB with quality accuracy short/intermediate. Aggressive. Needs work downfield and against pressure.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Quick-strike, rhythm quarterback with a snappy, over-the-top delivery. Pinpoint accurate short and intermediate. Good, not great arm and his accuracy down the field leaves a lot to be desired. Impressive throwing on the move and has some gunslinger to his game, especially when throwing down the seam. Above-average athleticism.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: Recruited out of Exton, Penn., Lauletta played in four games for FCS school Richmond as a true freshman before being redshirted in 2014. He started to make his mark in 2015, when he completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 3,598 yards and 19 TDs and 15 interceptions while also rushing for seven TDs. The following year, he completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,022 yards with 24 TDs and only eight picks.

Lauletta's numbers as a passer improved again in his season year, when he completed 64.9 percent of his passes for a career-best 3,737 yards and 28 TDs with 12 interceptions. He also added four touchdowns on the ground and even caught a pass for eight yards. His senior year started with a bang, as he threw for 546 yards with five TDs at Sam Houston. He also delivered a six-TD performance against Howard two weeks later.