For several months, NFL media has been focused on first-round mock draft projections but those are just 32 of the 257 names that will be called over a three-day period in Detroit starting April 25. It is time to learn the names of Day 2 and late-round draft prospects as they could one day make an impact in the NFL playoffs, just as Brock Purdy, L'Jarius Sneed and others have before them.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
There is no drama expected at No. 1 overall. The only question is whether or not Chicago will use their full allotment of time to reveal the inevitable.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Drake Maye is more highly rated for me personally but there is a palpable buzz linking Washington and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Is it a smokescreen or where the wind is genuinely blowing right now? The next week will provide more clarity.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
New England is faced with a choice between LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and another Michigan quarterback. There have been rumors about the franchise's interest in Daniels dating to Bill Belichick's time.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Who will be the first wide receiver off the board? There is a case for any one of the three most commonly mentioned in my opinion. Arizona has traditionally favored bigger-bodied wide receivers like Larry Fitzgerald and A.J. Green.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Minnesota makes a move up the board to add their quarterback of the future. J.J. McCarthy is an accurate passer who will play on time just as Kevin O'Connell desires.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
New York gets a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. Malik Nabers could be the first wide receiver off the board, the second or the third. It really depends on which teams are there to pick those players and what they want out of the position.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Joe Alt to Tennessee has felt as much of a lock as Caleb Williams to Chicago. The Titans will have added offensive linemen in the first round in consecutive years, which will go a long way toward protecting Will Levis and his interests.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
If Atlanta stays put at No. 8 overall, then Dallas Turner feels like a slam-dunk choice. One situation to monitor: if the Cardinals or Chargers trade back, do not be surprised if either moves back up ahead of Chicago in the event one of those top receivers is still available.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Rome Odunze is the third wide receiver off the board and another example of Chicago supporting its young quarterback. Few rookies have walked into a better situation than the one in Chicago where Williams will be throwing to D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet and now Odunze.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
New York will be faced with a decision to go all in to potentially win a championship now or plan for the future. Selecting an offensive tackle would be a nod to the future while the selection of Brock Bowers is a win-now move.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Jim Harbaugh is familiar with JC Latham going back to his high school recruitment. The Chargers need a right tackle and Latham will be able to solidify that role blocking for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Broncos would likely try to trade back if they found themselves in this position. Perhaps a team would be looking to come up for an offensive tackle. As it stands, they stand pat and draft Quinyon Mitchell to play opposite Patrick Surtain II. Good luck throwing against the Broncos.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Las Vegas' offense is a tower of cards. The unit depends a lot on Davante Adams and the offensive line, outside of Kolton Miller, is not much to write home about. The Raiders look to start changing the narrative tabbing Taliese Fuaga as their new starting right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The offensive tackle position has quickly become New Orleans' biggest need. Trevor Penning has not yet lived up to expectations and the structural stability of Ryan Ramczyk's knee has been called into question. Olu Fashanu is a plug-and-play starter.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Cooper DeJean over Terrion Arnold may surprise some but Indianapolis values athleticism and DeJean showed more of it at his pro day. Cornerback is a big need for the franchise as evidenced by their involvement in trade discussions for L'Jarius Sneed. They discuss it here in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Troy Fautanu to Seattle is one of my favorite potential fits of the first round. He would reunite with his offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from Washington while serving as an immediate upgrade at offensive guard and also serving as insurance at offensive tackle in the event that both starting offensive tackles get injured again.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Jacksonville can find a few cornerbacks to throw into the equation later in the draft but Brian Thomas Jr. gives the Jaguars that X potential that they will now be missing with the departure of Calvin Ridley.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
I like the idea of throwing Byron Murphy II into the fold with B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins. It gives the Super Bowl contender depth and a future at the position. Los Angeles would love to have Murphy one pick later.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Defense makes a lot of sense for Los Angeles in Round 1. After missing out on Byron Murphy, they take Laiatu Latu, who is the draft's most pure pass rusher, to play opposite Byron Young.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
There has been a lot of buzz linking the Steelers to Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. The franchise has made attempts to address the position in recent free agent classes but those have not worked out. The Steelers add an immediate starter with their first pick.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Graham Barton has positional flexibility. The franchise signed Aaron Brewer in free agency so Barton can slot in at guard to replace Robert Hunt, who signed a lucrative free agent contract with Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Philadelphia always values the offensive and defensive lines in the first round. The Eagles are often a franchise positioned to take value when it is presented to them and that is exactly what Jared Verse represents at this stage of the first round.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Los Angeles picked up an additional first-round pick by trading back with Minnesota. After taking JC Latham earlier in the round, the Chargers address another massive need with the selection of Terrion Arnold.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Luck falls in favor of Dallas, which needed a left tackle to replace the absent Tyron Smith. Tyler Smith remains at guard with the selection of Mims, who played right tackle but has the athleticism to make the transition to the left side.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Rasul Douglas was shipped to Buffalo at the trade deadline. Carrington Valentine was up and down. Jaire Alexander elected himself a captain one game. Green Bay may be facing more changes at the position and the addition of Nate Wiggins brings some stability.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Shaq Barrett departed in free agency for Miami. Tampa Bay needs more juice off the edge and that is exactly what Chop Robinson brings at the end of the first round. There is still some development that must take place for him to reach his potential but there may not be a better athlete at the position.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The Cardinals add a high-motor interior rusher as they reset the course of the franchise. Jonathan Gannon has an opportunity to give the entire unit a makeover with six selections in the top 100.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Wide receiver became a massive need for the Bills when they traded away Stefon Diggs. Fans should not expect Adonai Mitchell to be a 1-to-1 replacement but he has potential to be an impact X receiver down the line.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
A year after taking Alabama defensive back Brian Branch in the second round, Detroit now takes his former teammate in the first round. Kool-Aid McKinstry was at one time viewed as a top-10 selection and that potential is still inside of him.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
After trading Morgan Moses to the Jets, Baltimore had a void at right tackle. The selection of Tyler Guyton is a reinvestment in the position. Ronnie Stanley has been unable to stay healthy on the left side so the Ravens really do need to achieve some stability in those roles.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
San Francisco has one former first-round selection on its offensive line (Trent Williams) and he could retire at any time. The 49ers reinvest in the position with the selection of Jordan Morgan, who will be given a look at guard or right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 32
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Kansas City's offensive tackle solutions did not exactly pan out this past season despite winning the Super Bowl. Orlando Brown Jr. was an attempt to identify the starting left tackle for a decade plus but he had his own financial goals that had to be achieved elsewhere. Kingsley Suamataia can hopefully be what Brown wasn't.
Round 2
33. Panthers: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
34. Patriots: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
35. Cardinals: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
36. Commanders: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
37. Chargers: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
38. Titans: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
39. Panthers (via Giants): Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
40. Commanders (via Bears): Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
41. Packers (via Jets): Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
42. Texans (via Vikings): Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
43. Falcons: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
44. Raiders: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
45. Saints (via Broncos): Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
46. Colts: Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
47. Giants (via Seahawks): Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
48. Jaguars: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
49. Bengals: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
50. Eagles (via Saints): Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
51. Steelers: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
52. Rams: Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State
53. Eagles: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
54. Browns: Maason Smith, DT, LSU
55. Dolphins: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
56. Cowboys: Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
57. Buccaneers: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
58. Packers: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
59. Texans: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
60. Bills: Cole Bishop, S, Utah
61. Lions: Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
62. Ravens: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
63. 49ers: Christian Haynes, OG, UCONN
64. Chiefs: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
Round 3
65. Panthers: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
66. Cardinals: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
67. Commanders: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
68. Patriots: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
69. Chargers: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
70. Giants: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
71. Cardinals (via Titans): Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
72. Jets: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
73. Lions (via Vikings): Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
74. Falcons: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
75. Bears: Dominick Puni, OG, Kansas
76. Broncos: Brandon Coleman, OG, TCU
77. Raiders: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
78. Commanders (via Seahawks): Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
79. Falcons (via Jaguars): Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
80. Bengals: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
81. Seahawks (via Saints): Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
82. Colts: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
83. Rams: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
84. Steelers: DJ James, CB, Auburn
85. Browns: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
86. Texans (via Eagles): Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College
87. Cowboys: Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
88. Packers: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
89. Buccaneers: Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois
90. Cardinals (via Texans): Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
91. Packers (via Bills): T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
92. Buccaneers (via Lions): Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
93. Ravens: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
94. 49ers: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
95. Chiefs: Tez Walker, WR, North Carolina
96. Jaguars: Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
97. Bengals: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
98. Steelers (via Eagles): Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss
99. Rams: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
100. Commanders (via 49ers): Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
Round 4
101. Panthers: Jarvis Brownlee, CB, Louisville
102. Seahawks (via Commanders): Sedrick Van Pran, C, Georgia
103. Patriots: Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
104. Cardinals: Tanor Bortolini, C, Wisconsin
105. Chargers: Jared Wiley, TE, TCU
106. Titans: Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan
107. Giants: Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC
108. Vikings: Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest
109. Falcons: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
110. Chargers (via Bears): Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
111. Jets: Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
112. Raiders: Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
113. Ravens (via Broncos): Jermaine Burton, WR, Georgia
114. Jaguars: Calen Bullock, S, USC
115. Bengals: Christian Jones, OT, Texas
116. Jaguars (via Saints): Dewayne Carter, DT, Duke
117. Colts: Javon Baker, WR, UCF
118. Seahawks: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
119. Steelers: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
120. Eagles (via Rams): Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
121. Broncos (via Dolphins): Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky
122. Bears (via Eagles): Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian
123. Texans (via Browns): Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
124. 49ers (via Cowboys): Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn
125. Buccaneers: Josh Newton, CB, TCU
126. Packers: Nathan Thomas, OT, Louisiana
127. Texans: Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
128. Bills: Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State
129. Vikings (via Lions): Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State
130. Ravens: Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State
131. Chiefs: A.J. Barner, TE, Michigan
132. 49ers: Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami
133. Bills: Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
134. Jets (via Ravens): Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor
135. 49ers: Dominique Hampton, S, Washington
Round 5
136. Broncos (via Panthers): Hunter Nourzad, C, Penn State
137. Patriots: Brenden Rice, WR, USC
138. Cardinals: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
139. Commanders: Beaux Limmer, OG/C, Arkansas
140. Chargers: Mason McCormick, OG, North Dakota State
141. Panthers (via Giants): Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois
142. Panthers (via Titans): Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
143. Falcons: Javon Foster, OL, Missouri
144. Bills (via Bears): Sataoa Laumea, OG, Utah
145. Broncos (via Jets): Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn
146. Titans (via Vikings): Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota
147. Broncos: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
148. Raiders: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State
149. Bengals: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
150. Saints: Tory Taylor, P, Iowa
151. Colts: Matt Goncalves, OL, Pittsburgh
152. Commanders (via Seahawks): Beau Brade, S, Maryland
153. Jaguars: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
154. Rams: Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville
155. Rams (via Steelers): Will Reichard, K, Alabama
156. Browns (via Eagles): Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona
157. Vikings (via Browns): Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
158. Dolphins: Jha'Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane
159. Chiefs (via Cowboys): Delmar Glaze, OL, Maryland
160. Bills (via Packers): Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
161. Eagles (via Buccaneers): Layden Robinson, OG, Texas A&M
162. Cardinals (via Texans): Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson
163. Bills: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State
164. Lions: Jalen Coker, WR, Holy Cross
165. Ravens: Keaton Bills, OG, Utah
166. Giants (via 49ers): Kingsley Eguakun, IOL, Florida
167. Vikings (via Chiefs): Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas
168. Saints: Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College
169. Packers: C.J. Hanson, IOL, Holy Cross
170. Saints: JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame
171. Eagles: Erick All, TE, Iowa
172. Eagles: Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn
173. Chiefs: Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama
174. Cowboys: Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State
175. Saints: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
176. 49ers: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
Round 6
177. Vikings (via Panthers): Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma
178. Steelers (via Cardinals): Travis Glover Jr., OT, Georgia State
179. Seahawks (via Commanders): Jaden Crumedy, DT, Mississippi State
180. Patriots: Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
181. Chargers: Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
182. Titans: Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State
183. Giants: Kalen King, CB, Penn State
184. Dolphins (via Bears): Ethan Driskell, OT, Marshall
185. Jets: Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State
186. Cardinals (via Vikings): Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri
187. Falcons: Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State
188. Texans (via Raiders): Myles Cole, EDGE, Texas Tech
189. Texans (via Broncos): Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina
190. Saints: Fabien Lovett, DT, Florida State
191. Colts: Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP
192. Seahawks: MJ Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh
193. Patriots (via Jaguars): Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State
194. Bengals: Gottlieb Ayedze, OL, Maryland
195. Steelers: Ryan Flournoy, WR, Southeast Missouri State
196. Rams: Cole Burgess, WR, SUNY Cortland
197. Falcons (via Browns): Kalen DeLoach, LB, Florida State
198. Dolphins: Steele Chambers, LB, Ohio State
199. Saints (via Eagles): Joshua Karty, K, Stanford
200. Bills (via Cowboys): McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
201. Lions (via Buccaneers): Tyrone Tracy, RB, Purdue
202. Packers: Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU
203. Broncos (via Texans): Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa
204. Bills: Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
205. Lions: Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU
206. Browns (via Ravens): Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall
207. Broncos (via 49ers): Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
208. Raiders (via Chiefs): Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State
209. Rams: Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland
210. Eagles: Daijahn Anthony, S, Ole Miss
211. 49ers: Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia
212. Jaguars: Frank Crum, OT, Wyoming
213. Rams: Evan Williams, S, Oregon
214. Bengals: Sione Vaki, S, Utah
215. 49ers: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame
216. Cowboys: Carlton Johnson, CB, Fresno State
217. Rams: Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State
218. Ravens (via Jets): Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
219. Packers: Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee
220. Buccaneers: Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky
Round 7
221. Chiefs (via Panthers): Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan
222. Commanders: Austin McNamara, P, Texas Tech
223. Raiders (via Patriots): Javion Cohen, IOL, Miami
224. Bengals (via Cardinals): James Williams, LB, Miami
225. Chargers: Keith Randolph, DT, Illinois
226. Cardinals (via Giants): Myles Murphy, DT, North Carolina
227. Browns (via Titans): Dalton Tucker, OG, Marshall
228. Ravens (via Jets): Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
229. Raiders (via Vikings): Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB, Toronto Argonauts
230. Vikings (via Falcons): Michael Jerrell, OG, Findlay
231. Patriots (via Bears): Bo Richter, LB, Air Force
232. Vikings (via Broncos): Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA
233. Cowboys (via Raiders): KT Leveston, IOL, Kansas State
234. Colts: Eric Watts, EDGE, UCONN
235. Seahawks: Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh
236. Jaguars: Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State
237. Bengals: Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky
238. Texans (via Saints): Josiah Ezirim, OT, Eastern Kentucky
239. Saints (via Rams): Trey Taylor, S, Air Force
240. Panthers (via Steelers): Cameron Little, K, Arkansas
241. Dolphins: Brady Latham, OG, Arkansas
242. Titans (via Eagles): Tahj Washington, WR, USC
243. Browns: Ja'Quan Sheppard, CB, Maryland
244. Cowboys: Dylan McMahon, C, NC State
245. Packers: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
246. Buccaneers: Jacob Monk, C, Duke
247. Texans: Jontrey Hunter, LB, Georgia State
248. Bills: Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee
249. Lions: Andrew Coker, OL, TCU
250. Ravens: Mark Perry, S, TCU
251. 49ers: Michael Hiers, QB, Samford
252. Titans (via Chiefs): Omar Brown, DB, Nebraska
253. Chargers: Trevor Keegan, IOL, Michigan
254. Rams: Tatum Bethune, LB, Florida State
255. Packers: Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri
256. Jets: Garrett Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State
257. Jets: Matt Lee, IOL, Miami
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.