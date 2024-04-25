The 2024 NFL Draft is nearly here and the event is expected to bring surprises, memorable selections and highlight-worthy moments throughout the three days. The draft kicks off in Detroit on Thursday, April 25 with Round 1, which consists of the first 32 picks.

The second round and third round will take place on Friday, April 26 and the rest of the rounds, from four to seven, will be on Saturday, April 27, the final day of the draft.

Draftees are getting their first taste of being in the league and they could hear their name called by a current player or an NFL legend. The NFL announced that some of the best to play the game will be in attendance for the draft, calling out players who could one day be in their spot in what the league called a continued "effort to connect the game's greats with the next generation of stars."

The announcers include Pro Football Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce, Darrell Green, Calvin Johnson, Warren Moon and Barry Sanders.

Here is a full list of those taking the podium, including the selection and team they are announcing for: