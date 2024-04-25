The 2024 NFL Draft is nearly here and the event is expected to bring surprises, memorable selections and highlight-worthy moments throughout the three days. The draft kicks off in Detroit on Thursday, April 25 with Round 1, which consists of the first 32 picks.
The second round and third round will take place on Friday, April 26 and the rest of the rounds, from four to seven, will be on Saturday, April 27, the final day of the draft.
Draftees are getting their first taste of being in the league and they could hear their name called by a current player or an NFL legend. The NFL announced that some of the best to play the game will be in attendance for the draft, calling out players who could one day be in their spot in what the league called a continued "effort to connect the game's greats with the next generation of stars."
The announcers include Pro Football Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce, Darrell Green, Calvin Johnson, Warren Moon and Barry Sanders.
Here is a full list of those taking the podium, including the selection and team they are announcing for:
Round
Pick
Overall pick number:
Team
Announcer
2
1
33
Muhsin Muhammad (Legend)
2
2
34
Mike Onwenu (Current player)
2
3
35
Leonard Davis (Legend)
2
4
36
Darrell Green (Legend)
2
5
37
Rolf Benirschke (Legend)
2
6
38
Warren Moon (Legend)
2
7
39
Carolina Panthers
Troy Vincent (NFL)
2
8
40
Washington Commanders
Troy Vincent (NFL)
2
9
41
Bryan Bulaga (Legend)
2
10
42
Christian Harris (Current player)
2
11
43
Andre Rison (Legend)
2
12
44
Jim Plunkett (Legend)
2
13
45
Taysom Hill (Current player)
2
14
46
Zaire Franklin (Current player)
2
15
47
Tiki Barber (Legend)
2
16
48
James Stewart (Legend)
2
17
49
Inspire Change
2
18
50
Brandon Graham (Current player)
2
19
51
Pat Freiermuth (Current player)
2
20
52
Isaac Bruce (Legend)
2
21
53
Philadelphia Eagles
Brandon Graham (Current player)
2
22
54
Carl Nassib (Legend)
2
23
55
Richmond Webb (Legend)
2
24
56
Chad Hennings (Legend)
2
25
57
William Gholston (Current player)
2
26
58
Green Bay Packers
Bryan Bulaga (Legend)
2
27
59
Houston Texans
Christian Harris (Current player)
2
28
60
Aaron Williams (Legend)
2
29
61
Barry Sanders (Legend)
2
30
62
Haloti Ngata (Legend)
2
31
63
Spice Adams (Legend)
2
32
64
Jamaal Charles (Legend)
3
1
65
Carolina Panthers
Muhsin Muhammad (Legend)
3
2
66
Arizona Cardinals
Leonard Davis (Legend)
3
3
67
Washington Commanders
Darrell Green (Legend)
3
4
68
New England Patriots
Troy Vincent (NFL)
3
5
69
Los Angeles Chargers
Rolf Benirschke (Legend)
3
6
70
New York Giants
Tiki Barber (Legend)
3
7
71
Arizona Cardinals
Troy Vincent (NFL)
3
8
72
Braylon Edwards (Legend)
3
9
73
Detroit Lions
Calvin Johnson (Legend)
3
10
74
Atlanta Falcons
Andre Rison (Legend)
3
11
75
Charles Tilman (Legend)
3
12
76
Tony Scheffler (Legend)
3
13
77
Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett (Legend)
3
14
78
Washington Commanders
Troy Vincent (NFL)
3
15
79
Atlanta Falcons
Troy Vincent (NFL)