The 2024 NFL Draft is nearly here and the event is expected to bring surprises, memorable selections and highlight-worthy moments throughout the three days. The draft kicks off in Detroit on Thursday, April 25 with Round 1, which consists of the first 32 picks.

The second round and third round will take place on Friday, April 26 and the rest of the rounds, from four to seven, will be on Saturday, April 27, the final day of the draft.

Draftees are getting their first taste of being in the league and they could hear their name called by a current player or an NFL legend. The NFL announced that some of the best to play the game will be in attendance for the draft, calling out players who could one day be in their spot in what the league called a continued "effort to connect the game's greats with the next generation of stars."

The announcers include Pro Football Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce, Darrell Green, Calvin Johnson, Warren Moon and Barry Sanders.

Here is a full list of those taking the podium, including the selection and team they are announcing for:

Round

Pick

Overall pick number:

Team

Announcer

2

1

33

Carolina Panthers

Muhsin Muhammad (Legend)

2

2

34

New England Patriots

Mike Onwenu (Current player)

2

3

35

Arizona Cardinals

Leonard Davis (Legend)

2

4

36

Washington Commanders

Darrell Green (Legend)

2

5

37

Los Angeles Chargers

Rolf Benirschke (Legend)

2

6

38

Tennessee Titans

Warren Moon (Legend)

2

7

39

Carolina Panthers

Troy Vincent (NFL)

2

8

40

Washington Commanders

Troy Vincent (NFL)

2

9

41

Green Bay Packers

Bryan Bulaga (Legend)

2

10

42

Houston Texans

Christian Harris (Current player)

2

11

43

Atlanta Falcons

Andre Rison (Legend)

2

12

44

Las Vegas Raiders

Jim Plunkett (Legend)

2

13

45

New Orleans Saints

Taysom Hill (Current player)

2

14

46

Indianapolis Colts

Zaire Franklin (Current player)

2

15

47

New York Giants

Tiki Barber (Legend)

2

16

48

Jacksonville Jaguars

James Stewart (Legend)

2

17

49

Cincinnati Bengals

Inspire Change  

2

18

50

Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham (Current player)

2

19

51

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth (Current player)

2

20

52

Los Angeles Rams

Isaac Bruce (Legend)

2

21

53

Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham (Current player)

2

22

54

Cleveland Browns

Carl Nassib (Legend)

2

23

55

Miami Dolphins

Richmond Webb (Legend)

2

24

56

Dallas Cowboys

Chad Hennings (Legend)

2

25

57

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

William Gholston (Current player)

2

26

58

Green Bay Packers

Bryan Bulaga (Legend)

2

27

59

Houston Texans

Christian Harris (Current player)

2

28

60

Buffalo Bills

Aaron Williams (Legend)

2

29

61

Detroit Lions

Barry Sanders (Legend)

2

30

62

Baltimore Ravens

Haloti Ngata (Legend)

2

31

63

San Francisco 49ers

Spice Adams (Legend)

2

32

64

Kansas City Chiefs

Jamaal Charles (Legend)

3

1

65

Carolina Panthers

Muhsin Muhammad (Legend)

3

2

66

Arizona Cardinals

Leonard Davis (Legend)

3

3

67

Washington Commanders

Darrell Green (Legend)

3

4

68

New England Patriots

Troy Vincent (NFL)

3

5

69

Los Angeles Chargers

Rolf Benirschke (Legend)

3

6

70

New York Giants

Tiki Barber (Legend)

3

7

71

Arizona Cardinals

Troy Vincent (NFL)

3

8

72

New York Jets

Braylon Edwards (Legend)

3

9

73

Detroit Lions

Calvin Johnson (Legend)

3

10

74

Atlanta Falcons

Andre Rison (Legend)

3

11

75

Chicago Bears

Charles Tilman (Legend)

3

12

76

Denver Broncos

Tony Scheffler (Legend)

3

13

77

Las Vegas Raiders

Jim Plunkett (Legend)

3

14

78

Washington Commanders

Troy Vincent (NFL)

3

15

79

Atlanta Falcons

Troy Vincent (NFL)