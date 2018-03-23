2018 NFL Draft: Josh Allen shows off huge arm at Wyoming's pro day

No interference from Mother Nature for Josh Allen, but the Wyoming quarterback prospect was able to wow NFL decision-makers with an assortment of high-velocity passes and 70-plus yard tosses down the field at his pro day on Friday afternoon.

Inside Wyoming's domed practice facility, Allen operated a scripted session of 60 throws, which featured a grand finale of jaw-dropping deep balls.

Despite its remote location, Allen certainly drew a crowd to Laramie, Wyoming ... as in representation from the entire NFL.

All 32 teams represented at @wyo_football pro day including: Brown Owner Jimmy Haslam, Browns GM John Dorsey, Seahawks GM John Schneider, Giants OC Mike Shula, Broncos Gary Kubiak

and Giants HC Pat Shurmur — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 23, 2018

Haslam being in attendance is notable not just because he was an owner watching a pro day, but because it was viewed as a tipping of the Browns hand when he was spotted as USC's pro day earlier in the week to watch Sam Darnold to work out.

Per Andrew Groover of NFL Media, the Browns had eight employees on hand, the largest contingent from any team.

Allen's pro day moved at a much slower pace than Darnold's did, and there were some inaccurate passes -- a clearly high throw on a short flare route into the flat being the most egregious -- but Allen fired many darts to his targets at all portions of the field.

One of his long passes garnered a response from the Browns' official Twitter account:

According to NFL Network's Mike Mayock, who was in attendance, one of Allen's passes spanned 80 yards, from one 10 yard line to the other.

Interestingly, during NFL Network's coverage of the pro day, Daniel Jeremiah stated "I've never heard Josh Allen associated with the Jets ever. You hear them with Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield." That's quite the tidbit.

However, Gang Green's GM Mike Maccagnan made no secret about being in attendance and even talked to the former Wyoming star after the pro day was over.

Jets GM Mike Maccagan chatting it up with Josh Allen after his pro day pic.twitter.com/wISn580mvy — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 23, 2018

As was the case with Darnold -- and every quarterback prospect for that matter -- Allen did nothing to change my overall evaluation of him. He threw the football hard and far, both of which were expected. There were some misfires too. Also expected.

It does seem as though we've gotten to the point where Allen has become entirely too polarizing, and the criticism of his game has spiraled out of control.

Against Iowa and Oregon in 2017, Allen tried to do way too much too often to compensate for the large discrepancy in talent between both clubs. He looked undraftable in those contests. The rest of his film -- in games other clubs from the Mountain West and other small-school opponents -- isn't downright brutal. The accuracy issues pop up on occasion, and he wasn't a natural pocket drifter, and did make a few poor decisions. However, Allen did show he was capable of zipping throws with fine ball-placement at all levels of the field in 2017.

Jeremiah said it well as Allen threw on Friday

"Scouting narcotics,"--@MoveTheSticks on seeing Josh Allen live. — Mike Tanier 📎 (@MikeTanier) March 23, 2018

After his pro day, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer wrote "Allen alleviated concerns about his 56.2 completion percentage at Wyoming and kept himself firmly in the conversation for the Browns' No. 1 overall pick, along with Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and probably to a lesser extent, Josh Rosen."

After Darnold's pro day, he was deemed by many to be a lock to be the first overall pick. Sounds like some believe Allen is still in the running to go No. 1 to Cleveland.