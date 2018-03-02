2018 NFL Scouting Combine: How to watch and stream Saturday's drills
Everything you need to know about tuning into this year's biggest pre-draft event
The 2018 NFL Scouting Combine is upon us.
While it may not feature any throwing from one of the consensus top quarterbacks (Sam Darnold) of this year's draft class, the annual winter event is always a good time to take stock of who's who among potential first-rounders and beyond. From the players' perspective, it's also, of course, the biggest pre-draft stage to climb up the charts in the eyes of fans and scouts.
Here, we've got everything you need to know about this year's combine:
How to watch the combine
Starting Friday, each day's coverage of the combine events will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern, with replays broadcast at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
You can also catch highlights and updates from the combine via CBS Sports HQ, our new sports news network that streams 24/7 for free anywhere, on any device -- CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android, CBSN and through the CBS All Access subscription service.
What is the scouting combine again?
A good refresher for all of us: The combine is the NFL's annual "evaluation" event for top draft prospects held in late February and early March. In the league's own words, it is an "up-close look" at the NFL's "next generation of talent," and what that boils down to is about a week of on- and off-field tests, from the 40-yard dash and bench press to private interviews with pro personnel executives.
There isn't a whole lot of actual football happening at the combine, and that can partially be attributed to the fact that participants -- there are typically more than 300 college football standouts invited -- conduct most of their drills in shorts and cutoffs. (This is also why many refer to the combine as the "Underwear Olympics.") But for teams looking to get a look at a whole bunch of soon-to-be rookies' specific strengths and weaknesses, this is the event for them.
What's the schedule of combine events?
Officially, player measurements and interviews kick off on Thursday, and round-table interviews between the media and all 32 NFL head coaches and general managers come even before that, starting Wednesday afternoon.
But the real combine action began Friday and unfolds as follows:
Saturday: QB, WR, TE workouts
Sunday: DL, LB workouts
Monday: DB workouts
-
Chubb among combine winners Friday
Barkley earned the lion's share of attention, but other prospects made their mark Friday as...
-
Saquon Barkley blows up the NFL combine
Going No. 1 overall is real possibility for the Penn State star after a combine performance...
-
NFL combine: Live updates from Indy
Follow all the action from the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Friday
-
Combine: What DL, LB weigh-ins mean
Tremaine Edmunds and Leighton Vander Esch stood out, while Arden Key came in underweight
-
Mock: Four teams get pass rush help
Plus, the Giants take the draft's top running back and four QBs go in the top-15
-
Barkley, Chubb crush bench press
Barkley and Chubb put up massive numbers in the bench press on Thursday at the combine