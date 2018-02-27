2018 NFL Draft: Potential No. 1 pick Sam Darnold reportedly won't throw at combine

Sam Darnold, who could be the first-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, won't throw at this week's combine, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. Instead, the former USC quarterback will focus on "athletic testing and interviews" and will plan to throw at his pro day on March 21.

This will almost certainly have no impact on Darnold going in the first round; in the most recent round of CBSSports.com mock drafts, four of the six experts have Darnold going first overall, and the other two have him going no later than fifth. But that doesn't mean this won't become a talking point in the coming days and weeks, particularly since his mechanics and decision making have been criticized. Also concerning: Darnold tossed 20 interceptions in his last 20 college games and had nine fumbles last season.

That said, with up to six quarterbacks possibly going in Round 1, strong combine showings from Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph -- who have all committed to throwing in Indianapolis -- could see Darnold, widely considered the best draft-eligible quarterback, slip out of that top spot, at least temporarily. Of course, a strong showing at his pro day next month would mitigate those concerns.

But for now, we'll all have to wait to see Darnold throw. And in case you're wondering about other quarterbacks who opted not to air it out at the combine, Schefter has put together a handy list:

Of that group, only two players -- Derek Carr and Brock Osweiler -- weren't first-rounders (both went in Round 2), and four players went first overall. You could also argue that of those 14 names only Carr, Luck, Bradford, Stafford and Ryan had successful careers (though Luck and Bradford have been dogged by injuries).