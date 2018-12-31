2019 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Bills broke a 19-year drought when they made the playoffs last season. Back-to-back appearances weren't in the cards in 2018, partly because the team decided to go into the season with Nathan Peterman. And when that plan (predictably) blew up in their face, they turned to rookie Josh Allen. The lack of playmakers on offense, despite a very good defense, saw Buffalo struggle for much of the year though they appear to have their franchise quarterback of the future.

Here's what you need to know about the Buffalo Bills and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: Buffalo

Round 2: Buffalo

Round 3: Buffalo

Round 4: Buffalo, Kansas City*

Round 5: Buffalo, Oakland

Round 6: Buffalo

Round 7: Buffalo, Carolina

The Bills landed a conditional fourth-rounder when they sent Reggie Ragland to the Chiefs, so it's possible they'll have three extra Day 3 picks after they traded AJ McCarron to the Raiders for Oakland's fifth-round pick, and Kevon Seymour to the Panthers for Kaelin Clay and a seventh-round pick.

Biggest offseason needs

Wide receiver

Offensive tackle



Defensive tackle

Pass rusher

Interior offensive line

Cornerback

Running back

Tight end

Only the Cardinals had a more inept offense than the Bills in 2018. This makes perfect sense when Kelvin Benjamin is so bad that he's released before the end of the season and LeSean McCoy is the team's second-leading receiver. Also not helping: An offensive line that is among the worst in both pass protection and run blocking. Rookie Josh Allen has struggled with consistency, though it's easy to understand why: He spends most Sunday afternoons running for his life. He has plenty to improve upon, but finding him a few weapons and solidifying the O-line would be huge first steps.

The Bills have a top-three defense, which should further reinforce just how bad their offense was in '18. Defensive tackle Kyle Williams will retire after 13 seasons, and you can never have enough pass rushers, but there are far fewer needs on this side of the ball.

Prospects to watch

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Harry is a physically imposing wideout with big-play ability. He regularly wins at the line of scrimmage and even when he doesn't, he makes contested catches as well as anyone in this draft class. And it's not over once the ball is in his hands; Harry is a YAC machine -- he's incredibly difficult to get on the ground. He's part JuJu Smith-Schuster, part Anquan Boldin.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Williams is the draft's best offensive tackle, something he proved on a weekly basis for the Crimson Tide. It's hard to find a time Williams wasn't dominant and the closest you might come is the SEC Championship Game when Georgia's D'Andre Walker had some success. Still, Williams is a first-round talent who has the look of a 10-year NFL starter.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Williams rarely played last season because he was behind Da'Ron Payne, who was the Redskins' 2017 first-round pick. But Williams made up for lost time in 2018. He came out of nowhere (Raekwon Davis was considered the player to watch on the Crimson Tide's defensive line) and has been a wrecking ball ever since. He has one of the quickest first steps in college football, is perpetually in backfield. Williams is a pocket-collapsing game-changer.

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Has an explosive first step and a high motor, and gets to the quarterback quickly. Ferrell also shows good change of direction for a big man, and his production backs it all up. He had 10 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2018 after 9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss the season before.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker may not be the athlete of Greedy Williams or Byron Murphy but he put up better college numbers. He shows good long speed, smooth hips, and the ability to change direction. He was rarely targeted during his senior season in part because his mirroring technique was superb. He's not great in run support but he may not need to be if his college success translates to the NFL.

David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

Montgomery almost certainly won't find his way into the first round but he's a first-round talent. Which is why the Bills could grab him early in Round 2; he's hard to bring down with initial contact, and he's elusive and slippery in the hole. When he gets downhill he's hard to catch and while he didn't have a lot of receptions in college he looks willing and capable of that role at the next level.