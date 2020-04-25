2020 NFL Draft: Rams pick Cam Akers, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know

The Rams selected Florida State running back Cam Akers with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Akers, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

52. Los Angeles Rams: B

Chris Trapasso: Another Day 2 pick on a RB. But Akers is the most naturally elusive RB in the class. Home-run hitting speed. Low center of gravity. Great contact balance. Just bigger needs for Los Angeles.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Akers has a chance to be an impactful Fantasy rusher with the Rams. He's a strider and cut-back king to help him rack up yards, and he's got underrated hands and especially put up good numbers with bad surrounding talent at Florida State. Best of all for the Rams, he's young and he's healthy and could pair with Darrell Henderson to form a heck of a run tandem for L.A., but he could become a three-down guy if Henderson can't step up after a lackluster rookie year. Akers is worth a top-70 pick at first blush in seasonal leagues, a little higher in dynasty/keeper startups and a mid-first-round choice in rookie-only drafts.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Kenyan Drake

Best trait: Elusiveness

RB skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Florida St. 5-10 3/8 217 9 30 5/8 74 5/8

Strengths

Thick lower half

Light feet with noticeable burst once the ball is in his hands

Smooth juking ability, can make defenders miss with ease



Surprising power at the end of the runs

Above-average contact balance is above average



Flashes of big-play speed

Weaknesses

Can get overly creative instead of just hitting the hole

