2020 NFL Draft: Rams pick Cam Akers, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Florida State running back after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Rams selected Florida State running back Cam Akers with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Akers, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
52. Los Angeles Rams: B
Chris Trapasso: Another Day 2 pick on a RB. But Akers is the most naturally elusive RB in the class. Home-run hitting speed. Low center of gravity. Great contact balance. Just bigger needs for Los Angeles.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Akers has a chance to be an impactful Fantasy rusher with the Rams. He's a strider and cut-back king to help him rack up yards, and he's got underrated hands and especially put up good numbers with bad surrounding talent at Florida State. Best of all for the Rams, he's young and he's healthy and could pair with Darrell Henderson to form a heck of a run tandem for L.A., but he could become a three-down guy if Henderson can't step up after a lackluster rookie year. Akers is worth a top-70 pick at first blush in seasonal leagues, a little higher in dynasty/keeper startups and a mid-first-round choice in rookie-only drafts.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Kenyan Drake
Best trait: Elusiveness
RB skills breakdown: Where he ranks
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Florida St.
Strengths
- Thick lower half
- Light feet with noticeable burst once the ball is in his hands
- Smooth juking ability, can make defenders miss with ease
- Surprising power at the end of the runs
- Above-average contact balance is above average
- Flashes of big-play speed
Weaknesses
- Can get overly creative instead of just hitting the hole
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.47
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Dobbins drafted: Grade, Fantasy, more
Here's what you need to know about the Ohio State running back after his selection in the NFL...
-
Epenesa drafted: Grade, more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Iowa edge rusher after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Hurts drafted: Grade, Fantasy, more
Here's what you need to know about the Oklahoma quarterback after his selection in the NFL...
-
NFL Draft trade tracker: All the details
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
-
Diggs drafted: Grade, more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Alabama cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft