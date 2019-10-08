2020 NFL Draft Wide Receivers Watch: TCU's Jalen Reagor flashes on quiet weekend for top receiver prospects

With Alabama and Clemson idle over the weekend and Laviska Shenault still nursing a mysterious injury, most of the top receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft didn't play in Week 6 of this college football season.

That provided some others a spotlight to show out, and TCU's Jalen Reagor did just that.

Here's the sixth edition of Wide Receivers Watch.

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: Stock Steady

Alabama had a bye last Saturday and makes a road trip to Texas A&M this weekend.

2. Tee Higgins, Clemson: Stock Steady

Higgins and Clemson were idle and face Florida State at home on Saturday.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: Stock Down, Slightly

Lamb only had two grabs for 25 yards in the surprisingly difficult win over Kansas in Lawrence. But he did have a touchdown on a short pass in which he made a defender miss before reaching the end zone.

4. Henry Ruggs, Alabama: Stock Steady



The bye came at the right time for Alabama, as Ruggs got dinged against Ole Miss.

5. Laviska Shenault, Colorado: Stock Steady

Arizona beat a Shenault-less Colorado team over the weekend. His injury was listed as "undisclosed."

6. Jalen Reagor, TCU: Stock Up

Reagor had four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns in TCU's loss on the road to Iowa State, and three of the grabs were of the highlight-reel variety. With the score 28-3 in the third quarter, he made a contested catch down the middle of the field on a long ball. A few plays later, he snatched the football over his head on a fade in the end zone -- and the decision to throw a sub 6-foot-0 wideout a fade says a lot about what TCU thinks about Reagor's ball skills. As the Horned Frogs tried to mount a comeback, Reagor made another reception in traffic in the end zone on a go route. It was his best performance since the season opener in late August.

7. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State: Stock Down, Slightly

The loss to Texas Tech marked the first game of the 2019 season in which Wallace didn't get loose down the field. His longest reception went for 14 yards, although he did have 11 snags for 83 yards on the afternoon. His quarterback, Spencer Sanders, had a forgettable day with two touchdowns and three interceptions, and he completed only 59.5% of his passes. He was also sacked seven times.

8. Ty Johnson, Minnesota: Stock Down

After a drop on slant and a pass just off his fingertips in the end zone on a post, Johnson ran a creative stop and go route from inside the red zone, tipped the pass with one hand to himself and reeled it in for the score as he was being hit by multiple defenders. He had another drop on a drag route -- as the rain really started to come down -- and missed a catch with his arms extended on an in-breaking route on third down. He did have a grab in the second half, but this certainly wasn't his best performance.

9. Bryan Edwards, South Carolina: Stock Steady

South Carolina was idle over the week and travel to Georgia to take on the Bulldogs this weekend. Big test for the Gamecocks' offense.

10. Devonta Smith, Alabama: Stock Up

Smith will look to build on his historic performance against Texas A&M this Saturday.

Honorable Mention: James Proche, SMU

Proche had 11 catches for 153 yards and two scores in the Mustangs' three-overtime win over Tulsa. The 6-0, 193-pound senior has had an illustrious career at SMU. He scored seven touchdowns as a freshman, averaged 20.6 yards per catch as a sophomore on 40 grabs, had a 93-1,199-12 line a year ago and currently leads his 6-0 team with 45 receptions and seven touchdowns. His game is predicated on yards after the catch, and he made the game-winning grab in the third overtime on a ridiculous exhibition of body control on a long reception in the end zone.