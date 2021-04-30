The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft was not going to fill every pressing need for several teams in the league but it should have moved them closer to the ultimate goal. As Day 2 begins, there are still glaring weaknesses on a few rosters that one would expect are going to be addressed at some point over the next two days.

Here are the biggest questions that need to be answered this weekend:

How will the Bengals address the offensive line?

Cincinnati proved everyone correct by taking Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5 overall. By making a luxury pick in the first round, it forces the Bengals to be more aggressive in addressing a need along the offensive line on Day 2. The Bengals theoretically have two players capable of starting at offensive tackle but neither offensive tackle nor interior offensive line should be ruled out as being of interest.

Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins, Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis, Michigan tackle/guard Jalen Mayfield, Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey and North Dakota State tackle/guard Dillon Radunz are among the best available.

Will the Colts upgrade at left tackle after adding Kwity Paye in Round 1?

Indianapolis had two primary weaknesses: edge rusher and left tackle. The former was targeted in the first round with the selection of Michigan's Kwity Paye, but who will replace Anthony Castonzo at left tackle? Quenton Nelson could be an option to move to left tackle but he is most effective at guard and that is a poor way to fix a need.

Jenkins, Radunz, Notre Dame's Liam Eichenberg, Texas' Samuel Cosmi and Stanford's Walker Little could be targets at pick No. 54.

Craving even more NFL coverage focusing on previews, recaps, news and analysis? Listen below and follow the Pick Six podcast for a daily dose of everything you need to follow pro football.

How long will the Cowboys wait to take a defensive back?

Cornerback and safety were considered obvious needs for Dallas but, after taking Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, it remains a need on the roster. Most analysts believed the Cowboys would use that first pick on the position but it will now have to be accomplished on Day 2. The NFC East franchise has pick No. 44 overall in the second round and there should be some options on the table: TCU safety Trevon Moehrig, Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., UCF safety Richie Grant, Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell and Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

Will the Panthers avoid the same mistake made by the Jets to support Sam Darnold?

Darnold's supporting cast in the Big Apple was rather underwhelming to say the least. The casual NFL fan may not have been able to name even one wide receiver on the team's roster last season. The offensive line had been a huge weakness until general manager Joe Douglas arrived and selected Louisville's Mekhi Becton.

Carolina has some players on offense with wide receivers Robbie Anderson and D.J. Moore, running back Christian McCaffrey and offensive tackle Taylor Moton, but they need more. The front office used every pick on the defensive side of the ball last year so it stands to reason that it might focus on the offense moving forward.

The Panthers have the No. 39 overall pick in Round 2. They could target offensive line with one of those names that have already been mentioned or they could add to the offense. Ole Miss' Elijah Moore, Purdue's Rondale Moore, LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr., Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge and Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace are the best available. Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble or Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth would also be of interest.

Does Minnesota's early investment in the offensive line mean that edge help is coming next?

The Colts and Vikings entered the first round with similar needs: offensive line and edge rusher. While Indianapolis took the edge rusher in Kwity Paye, Minnesota selected offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw. Both are sound foundational strategies but that does not remove the notion that a need remains present.

The good news is that there are still some adequate options to get after the passer. Georgia's Azeez Ojulari, Texas' Joseph Ossai, Wake Forest's Carlos Basham Jr. and Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins are all available.

Will Pittsburgh continue to address the ground game with the selection of linemen?

The Steelers played out the chicken-and-egg conversation as it relates to constructing a successful rushing attack. Alabama's Najee Harris was the choice in Round , but can he be successful without more offensive line help in front of him? In addition to the names mentioned earlier, Wisconsin-Whitewater center Quinn Meinerz and Alabama center Landon Dickerson stand out as physical, hard-working players that fit Pittsburgh's style and a need exists following the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey.

They do not pick until No. 55 overall.

Is cornerback now the most pressing issue for the New Orleans defense?

The Saints opted to address edge rusher first, selecting Payton Turner to replace Trey Hendrickson, who left for Cincinnati in free agency. Cornerback is now a need after Janoris Jenkins left in free agency. New Orleans really needs to hit on some of these young players because the current salary cap situation is a house of cards and the Saints need value contributions. Fortunately, cornerback is a position with quality depth into the third round. Several of the names were laid out above and could be available when the Saints come back on the clock at No. 60 overall.

