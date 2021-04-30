trask.jpg
USATSI

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft came and went and there were certainly a lot of suprises. After weeks of heavy speculation that Mac Jones would go No. 3 overall to the 49ers, San Francisco opted to go with Trey Lance, and the Alabama quarterback fell to the New England Patriots. We actually did have two defensive prospects in the top 10, and Dave Gettleman traded down! Oh, and the Eagles and Cowboys agreed to a trade too. 

And how about the Bears getting aggressive to stop Justin Fields' fall?! Now, it's time to move forward. With the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, let's look ahead to what could transpire on the second day of the draft with a mock that covers the second and third rounds. 

OK, let's get to it.

Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
Round 2
Round 3
NFL Mock Draft
Round 2
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Christian Barmore DL
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars need more interior push on their defensive line. Barmore can provide that.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
5th
Basham gives Carl Lawson a sizable running mate on the edge.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
7th
We know the Falcons are all-in on offense, and now they need to get some talent on the defensive line to get after opposing quarterbacks.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Teven Jenkins OL
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
15th
The Dolphins need to address the right tackle spot and do so here with a road-grading technician in Jenkins.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Asante Samuel Jr. CB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Samuel Jr. is sized like a slot corner but has the tenacity and ball tracking skills to stay on the outside in Philly.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Milton Williams DL
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 6'4" / 278 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Bengals have lost some pieces up front on defense and Williams is a freaky specimen who can get after the quarterback.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Dillon Radunz OL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Panthers have to get Sam Darnold a left tackle. Top priority for that team in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Home-run selection for the Broncos to get Vic Fangio a movable second-level defender here.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
7th
The Lions need to get some more bodies into their receiver room, and Moore is a special slot talent.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Trevon Moehrig S
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Moehrig is a do-everything safety prospect, and that position in growing in importance every year in the NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Ifeatu Melifonwu CB
Syracuse • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
7th
Melifonwu is a long, athletic specimen who can plug into a perimeter corner spot in San Francisco right away.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Tyson Campbell CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
Another big, physical, man-coverage specialist at corner for the Cowboys in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
7th
Meyer goes to Ohio State to get his team a plug-and-play guard in Davis.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Richie Grant S
UCF • Sr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Grant has the type of versatility Bill Belichick adores.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Rondale Moore WR
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Moore is worth it at this point, even given his injury history. Fun offensive piece for Justin Herbert.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Levi Onwuzurike DL
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Raiders need some pass-rushing talent on the interior of their defensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Kelvin Joseph CB
Kentucky • Soph • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Cardinals need to fill the hole left by the departure of Patrick Peterson.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Andre Cisco S
Syracuse • Jr • 6'0" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
4th
Cisco provides freaky centerfield range and thumping ability against the run.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Jackson Carman OL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
9th
The Football Team likes bigger exterior blockers and that's precisely what Carman is.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
12th
It's all about protecting Justin Fields now, and Cosmi is the best offensive tackle available at this juncture.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Dyami Brown WR
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
88th
POSITION RNK
12th
Brown can get down the field and can step into Corey Davis' vacancy as a rookie.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Brady Christensen OL
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
130th
POSITION RNK
26th
The Colts have a glaring hole at left tackle. Christensen can probably be a plug-and-play type at that position.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Creed Humphrey OL
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
10th
The Steelers need to revamp basically their entire offensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Aaron Robinson CB
UCF • Sr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
9th
We should not expect the Seahawks to address the offensive line early. They instead lean defense with another UCF product.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Kendrick Green OL
Illinois • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
13th
Green has versatility but can be an awesome center in Sean McVay's scheme.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Daviyon Nixon DL
Iowa • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Nixon is an up-the-field interior rusher who'll pair nicely with Chris Jones.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
D'Wayne Eskridge WR
Western Michigan • Sr • 5'9" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
9th
How about some receiver reinforcement for the Browns?
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Robert Rochell CB
Central Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Saints go off the radar a bit with a super-explosive small-school corner.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Benjamin St-Juste CB
Minnesota • Sr • 6'3" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
161st
POSITION RNK
24th
The Bills get a long, rangy cornerback in St-Juste to play opposite Tre'Davious White.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Amari Rodgers WR
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
95th
POSITION RNK
14th
Rodgers is a quality underneath slot target who excels after the catch. Rodgers helping Rodgers.
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Pat Freiermuth TE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Not that the Chiefs are expecting a dip in production from Travis Kelce any time soon, but Freiermuth does give them another weapon and makes the tight end room younger.
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Jalen Mayfield OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
8th
Not a bad idea for the Buccaneers to pick a blocker with guard-tackle flexibility.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 3
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
5th
Bolton can be the perfect complement to Myles Jack in the Jaguars defense.
  From New York Jets
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Jevon Holland S
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Holland can take away the football at safety and slide into the slot when needed.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Quinn Meinerz OL
NFL Draft • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
87th
POSITION RNK
18th
Offensive line reinforcement is never a bad idea, especially for a team like the Texans.
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Javonte Williams RB
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Giddy up. The Falcons aren't going to be fun to scheme against defensively in 2021.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
14th
The Bengals get a starting guard for Joe Burrow as they continue to fill out their line.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Ronnie Perkins EDGE
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
10th
The Eagles could use some youth on the outside of their pass rush.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Walker Little OL
Stanford • Sr • 6'7" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
85th
POSITION RNK
17th
Little can be a long-term developmental type with high-caliber upside at right tackle for the Broncos.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Osa Odighizuwa EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'2" / 279 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
64th
POSITION RNK
9th
Odighizuwa is a leverage monster on the interior. He'll create pressure from the inside for Detroit.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Pete Werner LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
129th
POSITION RNK
10th
Another young coverage specialist in the Panthers defense to pair to Jeremy Chinn.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Ben Cleveland OL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
152nd
POSITION RNK
28th
Cleveland is a mountain of man who moves people on the interior.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Alim McNeill DL
NC State • Jr • 6'2" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
70th
POSITION RNK
5th
McNeill is a pocket-pushing nose tackle who can be disruptive in Dallas right away.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Cameron Sample EDGE
Tulane • Sr • 6'3" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
124th
POSITION RNK
16th
Sample brings it as a versatile rusher with a unique body type and active hands.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Paulson Adebo CB
Stanford • Sr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
86th
POSITION RNK
14th
Adebo had insane ball production in college and has the size to thrive on the outside.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Rashad Weaver EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
91st
POSITION RNK
11th
Weaver fits the mold of what the Vikings like in their edge rushers and had a productive college career.
  From Arizona Cardinals
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Baron Browning LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
82nd
POSITION RNK
7th
More athletic, defensive help for a unit that really struggled in 2020 at all levels.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Drew Dalman OL
Stanford • Sr • 6'3" / 286 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
155th
POSITION RNK
29th
More offensive line help for a team that lost some key pieces up front this offseason.
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Chazz Surratt LB
North Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
92nd
POSITION RNK
8th
Surratt is new to the linebacker spot but displays dynamic athleticism and can cover.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
140th
POSITION RNK
24th
Trask is a smart value pick here for the Football Team that has improved its roster a great deal over the past two years.
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Nico Collins WR
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
117th
POSITION RNK
9th
It's. All. About. Fields. Get him more weapons.
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
D'Ante Smith OL
East Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
163rd
POSITION RNK
33rd
Smith has stellar upside at guard or tackle.
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Brevin Jordan TE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Titans lost Jonnu Smith in free agency and get a YAC specialist at the tight end spot to replace him.
  From New York Jets
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Trey Sermon RB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
99th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Jets allow the draft to come to them at running back and pick quite the big, talented ball carrier here with Sermon.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
James Hudson OL
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
98th
POSITION RNK
19th
More offensive line help for Pittsburgh. Hudson is springy and assertive. Just a little raw.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Ar'Darius Washington S
TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
7th
Versatile safety to replace John Johnson who signed with Cleveland in free agency.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Tommy Togiai DL
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
107th
POSITION RNK
9th
Cleveland gets a penetrating defensive tackle to add to their burgeoning defense.
  From Baltimore Ravens
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
100th
POSITION RNK
15th
Crafty route runner who can fill into the Vikings No. 3 receiver role as a rookie.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Dan Moore Jr. OL
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
227th
POSITION RNK
42nd
The Browns offensive lines is one of the best in football, but it's smart to keep a strength a strength with quality depth.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Dayo Odeyingbo EDGE
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
252nd
POSITION RNK
30th
The former Vanderbilt star may need a half-season redshirt but he's the bulkier type of defensive lineman the Packers like.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Marquez Stevenson WR
Houston • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
118th
POSITION RNK
19th
Stevenson can get open on occasion but thrives as a true burner down the field.
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Stone Forsythe OL
Florida • Sr • 6'7" / 329 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
134th
POSITION RNK
27th
Forsythe is a monstrous offensive tackle with effortless power. He's just rough around the edges in terms of his technique.
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Jabril Cox LB
LSU • Sr • 6'3" / 233 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
6th
How about a rangy but raw coverage linebacker to learn for a year behind Lavonte David?
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Josh Myers OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
104th
POSITION RNK
20th
Athletic, experienced blocker to add depth to the Patriots offensive line.
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
114th
POSITION RNK
15th
The Chargers could use another rusher opposite Joey Bosa.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
Tylan Wallace WR
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
10th
With Jameis Winston (presumably) set to be the starter in 2021, the passing attack in New Orleans could get more vertical-based.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Hunter Long TE
Boston College • Jr • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
96th
POSITION RNK
4th
I know the Cowboys like Blake Jarwin but that doesn't mean they'll ignore the tight end spot all draft.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Spencer Brown OL
Northern Iowa • Sr • 6'9" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
117th
POSITION RNK
24th
The Titans should add more offensive line depth as they continue to ride Derrick Henry and revitalized Ryan Tannehill.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Kenneth Gainwell RB
Memphis • Soph • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
89th
POSITION RNK
5th
Gainwell gives the Lions a gadget option for their offense.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Bobby Brown III DL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
137th
POSITION RNK
13th
Brown's a young disruptive nose tackle type to add more beef and pass-rush juice to San Francisco's front.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
Cade Johnson WR
South Dakota State • Sr • 5'10" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
142nd
POSITION RNK
25th
Johnson is the type of productive slot receiver Sean McVay will love.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Jaylen Twyman DL
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'2" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
108th
POSITION RNK
10th
Twyman is a disruptive interior rusher with a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Robert Hainsey OL
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
213th
POSITION RNK
39th
Hainsey can play tackle or guard and has vice grips for hands. He just needs to get stronger.