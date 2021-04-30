The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft came and went and there were certainly a lot of suprises. After weeks of heavy speculation that Mac Jones would go No. 3 overall to the 49ers, San Francisco opted to go with Trey Lance, and the Alabama quarterback fell to the New England Patriots. We actually did have two defensive prospects in the top 10, and Dave Gettleman traded down! Oh, and the Eagles and Cowboys agreed to a trade too.
And how about the Bears getting aggressive to stop Justin Fields' fall?! Now, it's time to move forward. With the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, let's look ahead to what could transpire on the second day of the draft with a mock that covers the second and third rounds.
OK, let's get to it.
Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Jaguars need more interior push on their defensive line. Barmore can provide that.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham gives Carl Lawson a sizable running mate on the edge.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
We know the Falcons are all-in on offense, and now they need to get some talent on the defensive line to get after opposing quarterbacks.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
The Dolphins need to address the right tackle spot and do so here with a road-grading technician in Jenkins.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Samuel Jr. is sized like a slot corner but has the tenacity and ball tracking skills to stay on the outside in Philly.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 6'4" / 278 lbs
The Bengals have lost some pieces up front on defense and Williams is a freaky specimen who can get after the quarterback.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs
The Panthers have to get Sam Darnold a left tackle. Top priority for that team in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Home-run selection for the Broncos to get Vic Fangio a movable second-level defender here.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
The Lions need to get some more bodies into their receiver room, and Moore is a special slot talent.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Moehrig is a do-everything safety prospect, and that position in growing in importance every year in the NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Syracuse • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Melifonwu is a long, athletic specimen who can plug into a perimeter corner spot in San Francisco right away.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Another big, physical, man-coverage specialist at corner for the Cowboys in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Meyer goes to Ohio State to get his team a plug-and-play guard in Davis.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
UCF • Sr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Grant has the type of versatility Bill Belichick adores.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Moore is worth it at this point, even given his injury history. Fun offensive piece for Justin Herbert.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
The Raiders need some pass-rushing talent on the interior of their defensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Kentucky • Soph • 6'1" / 192 lbs
The Cardinals need to fill the hole left by the departure of Patrick Peterson.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Syracuse • Jr • 6'0" / 209 lbs
Cisco provides freaky centerfield range and thumping ability against the run.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
The Football Team likes bigger exterior blockers and that's precisely what Carman is.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
It's all about protecting Justin Fields now, and Cosmi is the best offensive tackle available at this juncture.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Dyami Brown WR
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Brown can get down the field and can step into Corey Davis' vacancy as a rookie.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 295 lbs
The Colts have a glaring hole at left tackle. Christensen can probably be a plug-and-play type at that position.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
The Steelers need to revamp basically their entire offensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
UCF • Sr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
We should not expect the Seahawks to address the offensive line early. They instead lean defense with another UCF product.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Illinois • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Green has versatility but can be an awesome center in Sean McVay's scheme.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Iowa • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Nixon is an up-the-field interior rusher who'll pair nicely with Chris Jones.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Western Michigan • Sr • 5'9" / 190 lbs
How about some receiver reinforcement for the Browns?
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Central Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Saints go off the radar a bit with a super-explosive small-school corner.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Minnesota • Sr • 6'3" / 200 lbs
The Bills get a long, rangy cornerback in St-Juste to play opposite Tre'Davious White.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 210 lbs
Rodgers is a quality underneath slot target who excels after the catch. Rodgers helping Rodgers.
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs
Not that the Chiefs are expecting a dip in production from Travis Kelce any time soon, but Freiermuth does give them another weapon and makes the tight end room younger.
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Not a bad idea for the Buccaneers to pick a blocker with guard-tackle flexibility.
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Bolton can be the perfect complement to Myles Jack in the Jaguars defense.
From New York Jets
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
Holland can take away the football at safety and slide into the slot when needed.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
NFL Draft • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Offensive line reinforcement is never a bad idea, especially for a team like the Texans.
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 220 lbs
Giddy up. The Falcons aren't going to be fun to scheme against defensively in 2021.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Bengals get a starting guard for Joe Burrow as they continue to fill out their line.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Ronnie Perkins EDGE
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
The Eagles could use some youth on the outside of their pass rush.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Stanford • Sr • 6'7" / 320 lbs
Little can be a long-term developmental type with high-caliber upside at right tackle for the Broncos.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Osa Odighizuwa EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'2" / 279 lbs
Odighizuwa is a leverage monster on the interior. He'll create pressure from the inside for Detroit.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Pete Werner LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 242 lbs
Another young coverage specialist in the Panthers defense to pair to Jeremy Chinn.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
Cleveland is a mountain of man who moves people on the interior.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Alim McNeill DL
NC State • Jr • 6'2" / 320 lbs
McNeill is a pocket-pushing nose tackle who can be disruptive in Dallas right away.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Cameron Sample EDGE
Tulane • Sr • 6'3" / 280 lbs
Sample brings it as a versatile rusher with a unique body type and active hands.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Stanford • Sr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Adebo had insane ball production in college and has the size to thrive on the outside.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Rashad Weaver EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Weaver fits the mold of what the Vikings like in their edge rushers and had a productive college career.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
More athletic, defensive help for a unit that really struggled in 2020 at all levels.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Drew Dalman OL
Stanford • Sr • 6'3" / 286 lbs
More offensive line help for a team that lost some key pieces up front this offseason.
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
North Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Surratt is new to the linebacker spot but displays dynamic athleticism and can cover.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Trask is a smart value pick here for the Football Team that has improved its roster a great deal over the past two years.
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Nico Collins WR
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
It's. All. About. Fields. Get him more weapons.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
D'Ante Smith OL
East Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
Smith has stellar upside at guard or tackle.
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
The Titans lost Jonnu Smith in free agency and get a YAC specialist at the tight end spot to replace him.
From New York Jets
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Trey Sermon RB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Jets allow the draft to come to them at running back and pick quite the big, talented ball carrier here with Sermon.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
James Hudson OL
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
More offensive line help for Pittsburgh. Hudson is springy and assertive. Just a little raw.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs
Versatile safety to replace John Johnson who signed with Cleveland in free agency.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Tommy Togiai DL
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 300 lbs
Cleveland gets a penetrating defensive tackle to add to their burgeoning defense.
From Baltimore Ravens
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Crafty route runner who can fill into the Vikings No. 3 receiver role as a rookie.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Browns offensive lines is one of the best in football, but it's smart to keep a strength a strength with quality depth.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Dayo Odeyingbo EDGE
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
The former Vanderbilt star may need a half-season redshirt but he's the bulkier type of defensive lineman the Packers like.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Houston • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Stevenson can get open on occasion but thrives as a true burner down the field.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Florida • Sr • 6'7" / 329 lbs
Forsythe is a monstrous offensive tackle with effortless power. He's just rough around the edges in terms of his technique.
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Jabril Cox LB
LSU • Sr • 6'3" / 233 lbs
How about a rangy but raw coverage linebacker to learn for a year behind Lavonte David?
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Josh Myers OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Athletic, experienced blocker to add depth to the Patriots offensive line.
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The Chargers could use another rusher opposite Joey Bosa.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
With Jameis Winston (presumably) set to be the starter in 2021, the passing attack in New Orleans could get more vertical-based.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Hunter Long TE
Boston College • Jr • 6'5" / 253 lbs
I know the Cowboys like Blake Jarwin but that doesn't mean they'll ignore the tight end spot all draft.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Northern Iowa • Sr • 6'9" / 321 lbs
The Titans should add more offensive line depth as they continue to ride Derrick Henry and revitalized Ryan Tannehill.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Memphis • Soph • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Gainwell gives the Lions a gadget option for their offense.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 325 lbs
Brown's a young disruptive nose tackle type to add more beef and pass-rush juice to San Francisco's front.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
Cade Johnson WR
South Dakota State • Sr • 5'10" / 180 lbs
Johnson is the type of productive slot receiver Sean McVay will love.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'2" / 290 lbs
Twyman is a disruptive interior rusher with a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 295 lbs
Hainsey can play tackle or guard and has vice grips for hands. He just needs to get stronger.