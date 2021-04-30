Round 3 - Pick 1 (65) Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 5th Bolton can be the perfect complement to Myles Jack in the Jaguars defense.

From From New York Jets Round 3 - Pick 2 (66) Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 3rd Holland can take away the football at safety and slide into the slot when needed.

Round 3 - Pick 3 (67) Quinn Meinerz OL NFL Draft • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 87th POSITION RNK 18th Offensive line reinforcement is never a bad idea, especially for a team like the Texans.

Round 3 - Pick 4 (68) Javonte Williams RB North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 3rd Giddy up. The Falcons aren't going to be fun to scheme against defensively in 2021.

Round 3 - Pick 5 (69) Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 14th The Bengals get a starting guard for Joe Burrow as they continue to fill out their line.

Round 3 - Pick 6 (70) Ronnie Perkins EDGE Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 247 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 10th The Eagles could use some youth on the outside of their pass rush.

Round 3 - Pick 7 (71) Walker Little OL Stanford • Sr • 6'7" / 320 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 17th Little can be a long-term developmental type with high-caliber upside at right tackle for the Broncos.

Round 3 - Pick 8 (72) Osa Odighizuwa EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'2" / 279 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 9th Odighizuwa is a leverage monster on the interior. He'll create pressure from the inside for Detroit.

Round 3 - Pick 9 (73) Pete Werner LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 242 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 129th POSITION RNK 10th Another young coverage specialist in the Panthers defense to pair to Jeremy Chinn.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 3 - Pick 10 (74) Ben Cleveland OL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 152nd POSITION RNK 28th Cleveland is a mountain of man who moves people on the interior.

Round 3 - Pick 11 (75) Alim McNeill DL NC State • Jr • 6'2" / 320 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 5th McNeill is a pocket-pushing nose tackle who can be disruptive in Dallas right away.

Round 3 - Pick 12 (76) Cameron Sample EDGE Tulane • Sr • 6'3" / 280 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 124th POSITION RNK 16th Sample brings it as a versatile rusher with a unique body type and active hands.

Round 3 - Pick 13 (77) Paulson Adebo CB Stanford • Sr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 86th POSITION RNK 14th Adebo had insane ball production in college and has the size to thrive on the outside.

Round 3 - Pick 14 (78) Rashad Weaver EDGE Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 91st POSITION RNK 11th Weaver fits the mold of what the Vikings like in their edge rushers and had a productive college career.

From From Arizona Cardinals Round 3 - Pick 15 (79) Baron Browning LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 82nd POSITION RNK 7th More athletic, defensive help for a unit that really struggled in 2020 at all levels.

Round 3 - Pick 16 (80) Drew Dalman OL Stanford • Sr • 6'3" / 286 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 155th POSITION RNK 29th More offensive line help for a team that lost some key pieces up front this offseason.

Round 3 - Pick 17 (81) Chazz Surratt LB North Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 92nd POSITION RNK 8th Surratt is new to the linebacker spot but displays dynamic athleticism and can cover.

Round 3 - Pick 18 (82) Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 140th POSITION RNK 24th Trask is a smart value pick here for the Football Team that has improved its roster a great deal over the past two years.

Round 3 - Pick 19 (83) Nico Collins WR Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 117th POSITION RNK 9th It's. All. About. Fields. Get him more weapons.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 3 - Pick 20 (84) D'Ante Smith OL East Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 163rd POSITION RNK 33rd Smith has stellar upside at guard or tackle.

Round 3 - Pick 21 (85) Brevin Jordan TE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 3rd The Titans lost Jonnu Smith in free agency and get a YAC specialist at the tight end spot to replace him.

From From New York Jets Round 3 - Pick 22 (86) Trey Sermon RB Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 99th POSITION RNK 6th The Jets allow the draft to come to them at running back and pick quite the big, talented ball carrier here with Sermon.

Round 3 - Pick 23 (87) James Hudson OL Cincinnati • Jr • 6'5" / 308 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 98th POSITION RNK 19th More offensive line help for Pittsburgh. Hudson is springy and assertive. Just a little raw.

Round 3 - Pick 24 (88) Ar'Darius Washington S TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 74th POSITION RNK 7th Versatile safety to replace John Johnson who signed with Cleveland in free agency.

Round 3 - Pick 25 (89) Tommy Togiai DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 300 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 107th POSITION RNK 9th Cleveland gets a penetrating defensive tackle to add to their burgeoning defense.

From From Baltimore Ravens Round 3 - Pick 26 (90) Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 100th POSITION RNK 15th Crafty route runner who can fill into the Vikings No. 3 receiver role as a rookie.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 3 - Pick 27 (91) Dan Moore Jr. OL Texas A&M • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 227th POSITION RNK 42nd The Browns offensive lines is one of the best in football, but it's smart to keep a strength a strength with quality depth.

Round 3 - Pick 28 (92) Dayo Odeyingbo EDGE Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 252nd POSITION RNK 30th The former Vanderbilt star may need a half-season redshirt but he's the bulkier type of defensive lineman the Packers like.

Round 3 - Pick 29 (93) Marquez Stevenson WR Houston • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 118th POSITION RNK 19th Stevenson can get open on occasion but thrives as a true burner down the field.

From From Kansas City Chiefs Round 3 - Pick 30 (94) Stone Forsythe OL Florida • Sr • 6'7" / 329 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 134th POSITION RNK 27th Forsythe is a monstrous offensive tackle with effortless power. He's just rough around the edges in terms of his technique.

Round 3 - Pick 31 (95) Jabril Cox LB LSU • Sr • 6'3" / 233 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 77th POSITION RNK 6th How about a rangy but raw coverage linebacker to learn for a year behind Lavonte David?

Round 3 - Pick 32 (96) Josh Myers OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 104th POSITION RNK 20th Athletic, experienced blocker to add depth to the Patriots offensive line.

Round 3 - Pick 33 (97) Patrick Jones II EDGE Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 114th POSITION RNK 15th The Chargers could use another rusher opposite Joey Bosa.

Round 3 - Pick 34 (98) Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 10th With Jameis Winston (presumably) set to be the starter in 2021, the passing attack in New Orleans could get more vertical-based.

Round 3 - Pick 35 (99) Hunter Long TE Boston College • Jr • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 96th POSITION RNK 4th I know the Cowboys like Blake Jarwin but that doesn't mean they'll ignore the tight end spot all draft.

Round 3 - Pick 36 (100) Spencer Brown OL Northern Iowa • Sr • 6'9" / 321 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 117th POSITION RNK 24th The Titans should add more offensive line depth as they continue to ride Derrick Henry and revitalized Ryan Tannehill.

Round 3 - Pick 37 (101) Kenneth Gainwell RB Memphis • Soph • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 89th POSITION RNK 5th Gainwell gives the Lions a gadget option for their offense.

Round 3 - Pick 38 (102) Bobby Brown III DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 137th POSITION RNK 13th Brown's a young disruptive nose tackle type to add more beef and pass-rush juice to San Francisco's front.

Round 3 - Pick 39 (103) Cade Johnson WR South Dakota State • Sr • 5'10" / 180 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 142nd POSITION RNK 25th Johnson is the type of productive slot receiver Sean McVay will love.

Round 3 - Pick 40 (104) Jaylen Twyman DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'2" / 290 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 108th POSITION RNK 10th Twyman is a disruptive interior rusher with a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves.