Immediately after Christmas in the movie "Elf," Santa told his toymakers that they "have had another very successful year. So, after all that hard work, it is time to start preparations for next Christmas!" The same is true regarding the NFL Draft. Some may still be writing recaps on last month's festivities but it is never too soon to become familiar with some of college football's shining stars and the projected top talent available in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here is my way-too-early top 100 rankings for the 2022 NFL Draft class:

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

2. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

4. George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

5. Demarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

6. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

7. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

8. George Pickens, WR, Georgia

9. Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson

10. Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

11. Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

12. Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

13. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss

14. Noah Daniels, CB, TCU

15. Joe Ngata, WR, Clemson

16. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

17. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

18. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami

19. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

20. Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

21. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

22. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

23. DJ Dale, DL, Alabama

24. Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State

25. Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington

These rankings need some context. I have just three players graded as first-round talents right now. By comparison, I ended the 2021 NFL Draft process with 15. Three quarterbacks were included in the top 25, but Howell is the only player that I feel confident would be taken in the first round right now. The first four quarterbacks taken in the 2021 NFL Draft rank higher than any prospect at the position in the 2022 class right now.

Thibodeaux is a fantastic edge rusher and it is somewhat difficult finding flaws in his game. Ngata and Nelson stand out as potential blue-chip prospects. Ngata just needs more opportunity and Nelson needs his technique to match his athletic traits and profile. It is difficult to understand how anyone completed a pass against TCU last season. After having two highly-rated safeties, the Horned Frogs are back with two naturally gifted cornerbacks.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

26. Will Mallory, TE, Miami

27. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

28. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

29. Rasheed Walker, OL, Penn State

30. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

31. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

32. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

33. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington

34. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

35. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State

36. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

37. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

38. Daniel Faalele, OL, Minnesota

39. Austin Jones, RB, Stanford

40. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

41. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

42. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

43. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

44. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

45. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

46. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

47. Sevyn Banks, CB, Ohio State

48. Merlin Robertson, LB, Arizona State

49. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

50. Dishon McNary, CB, Central Michigan

Williams and Jones are the first two running backs on the list. Two running backs went in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but it is difficult envisioning any of the 2022 running backs getting into Day 1 right now. The first three tight ends join the conversation. Of note, the cornerback and offensive tackle positions look particularly strong. Offensive tackle has been somewhat of a strength for three straight years, which could be changing the narrative of a shortage of quality offensive tackles in the NFL and a wealth of pass rushers. Although, I think it is a potentially good year for edge rushers as well.

Brian Rothmuller/Getty Images

51. Kedon Slovis, QB, USC

52. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

53. Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa

54. Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE, Florida

55. Abraham Lucas, OL, Washington State

56. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

57. Zonovan Knight, RB, N.C. State

58. Tyler Vrabel, OL, Boston College

59. Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana

60. Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia

61. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami

62. Drake London, WR, USC

63. Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia

64. Byron Young, DL, Alabama

65. Trace Ford, EDGE, Oklahoma State

66. Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State

67. Chris Hinton, DL, Michigan

68. Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss

69. Aidan Hutchinson, DL, Michigan

70. K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson

71. Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern

72. Frank Ladson Jr., WR, Clemson

73. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

74. Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

75. Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

Transferring has become very prevalent in college sports. Bolden transferred from USC and Mays transferred from Georgia. Vrabel is the son of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. There is a laundry list of players that I am eager to see more extensively this season and Cox, Winfrey, Young and Hinton are near the top.

Tony Walsh/Getty Images

76. Adam Anderson, LB, Georgia

77. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

78. Drew Seers, LB, Lindenwood

79. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

80. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

81. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

82. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

83. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

84. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

85. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

86. Joshua Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

87. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

88. Mike Jones Jr., LB, LSU

89. Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

90. Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville

91. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

92. Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

93. Tanner Morgan, QB, Minnesota

94. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

95. Master Teague III, RB, Ohio State

96. Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

97. Greg Eisworth II, S, Iowa State

98. Zamir White, RB, Georgia

99. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State

100. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

For context, the No. 100-ranked player on this list would have been ranked No. 175 overall last year. Based on grade, 56 players on this list would have cracked the top 100 a year ago. Why is there such a big difference? There are multiple reasons:

Younger prospects at talented programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, etc. have been hidden, so to speak. Several players, like Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young, have not received a ton of game repetitions. They will receive their chance to shine during the upcoming season.

I have not watched everyone. There are likely players that I would include today if I had gotten around to watching them.

Players develop. Joe Burrow and Zach Wilson found their names nowhere near a preseason top 100 draft prospect rankings list leading up to their final seasons.

The 2021 NFL Draft showcased significant interest in fast players with the ability to create underneath. They are the shooting guards that are able to create their own scoring opportunity. Rondale Moore, Anthony Schwartz and Tutu Atwell are some of the prospects that fit in this bucket. They were taken earlier than I had them ranked based on our scale. I see Kentucky's Wan'Dale Robinson and Georgia's Kearis Jackson as players that potentially fit the profile for the upcoming season.

Anderson, Neal and Ekwonu have massive potential and could be much higher on this list before all is said and done. Porter Jr. is, of course, the son of the Steelers great.