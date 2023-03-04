The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in full swing, with the defensive prospects wrapping up their on-field workouts Friday night. Now we're on to the most-anticipated position group of the draft event in Indianapolis: quarterbacks.

It's a dynamic crop of signal-callers, from Bryce Young (CBS Sports' No. 2 overall prospect) to C.J. Stroud (No. 4), Will Levis (No. 8) and Anthony Richardson (No. 18). Each player has different skill sets that should endear them to NFL teams at or near the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Before we see these quarterbacks throw, we got their measurements. Everyone was dying to know the height and weight of Young, who's one of the smallest top quarterback prospects, but could easily be the No. 1 overall pick. We dig into his numbers, as well as measurables and combine results for other quarterbacks, below.

NOTE: This table will be updated as more information becomes available.

Quarterback measurements