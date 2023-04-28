The Las Vegas Raiders already have one of the most aggressive pass-rushers in the NFL in Maxx Crosby, and now, general manager Dave Ziegler is adding someone he hopes can be just as successful. With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders have selected former Texas Tech pass-rusher Tyree Wilson.

A three-star recruit out of West Rusk High School in Texas, Wilson has been one of the nation's best pass rushers over the past two seasons. During that stretch, he recorded 27.5 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks -- and that's despite missing three games this past season because of a season-ending foot injury.

Wilson is just the third player from Texas Tech to go in the top 10 in the Common Draft Era, following in the footsteps of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Michael Crabtree. He has a very desirable, long frame at 6-foot-6, 271 pounds. Wilson recorded the most pressures in the Big 12 with 50 last season despite missing three games due to injury. He also had the highest pressure rate in the conference (21%).

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Wilson, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: A+

"I love this pick, one of the best of the day. if Wilson's injured foot checks out, which it certainly has for the Raiders, he's going to be a big-time end in their defense to go with Maxx Crosby for a long time. He has all the traits you want in an edge rusher." -- Pete Prisco

Tyree Wilson draft profile

Age: 22

22 Hometown : Henderson, Texas

: Henderson, Texas Interesting fact: Texas Tech's first first-team All-American since 2018

Texas Tech's first first-team All-American since 2018 CBS Sports prospect ranking: No. 8 overall | No. 2 EDGE | 92.23 rating (All-Pro)

NFL Combine measurements/results

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 271 lbs | Arms: 33 5/8" | Hands: 9 5/8" | Wingspan: 86"

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A Broad jump: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: N/A

N/A Bench press: 23 reps

*Wilson only benched at the combine since he was still recovering from foot surgery.

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Tyree Wilson is a length and strength edge rusher with a tall, angular frame. His patented straight-arm is effective. He is smoother than he is dynamic, although he's not slow off the line. Chips don't faze him, and he battles through contact like it's nothing. He works hard against the run on a consistent basis. At times, he gets stuck to blocks, and while his hand work isn't super polished, he constantly works. Leverage isn't great because he's tall, but there's plenty of power to his game. Quality bend to his game, but it's a not a true specialty, and he has limited ability to dip. He has experience inside and was effective there. Overall, he's a long, high-motor, decently refined three-down EDGE with some suddenness limitations but big-time ability.

Strengths

Tall, sleek frame; seriously intimidating on the edge

Super-long and utilizes his length to his advantage as a rusher

Balance is good, chips don't knock him off his spot often

Hard worker against the run

Motor hums all game



Weaknesses

Can get stuck to blocks without the ability to quickly counter

Because he's so tall, his center of gravity is high, which leaves him susceptible to squattier blockers who can get under him and control him

Dipping around the corner far from a forte



College stats, accolades

Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks PD FF 2022 (Texas Tech) 10 61 14.0 7.0 0 0 2021 (Texas Tech) 13 38 13.5 7.0 1 0 2020 (Texas Tech) 7 10 1.5 1.5 0 0 2019 (Texas A&M) 5

Honors

2022: First-team All-American (The Athletic, FWAA)

2022: Second-team All-American (AP)

2022: First-team All-Big 12 (AP)

2021: Defensive MVP of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

2021: All-Bowl Team (Associated Press)

2021: All-Big 12 honorable mention

Notable statistics

2022: Led Big 12 in tackles for loss (14.5)



2022: Second in Big 12 in sacks (7.0)

High school: West Rusk (New London, Texas)

Class: 2018

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8813)

National: 471 | WDE: 23 | Texas: 68

High school accolades: District 9-3A Division-II Defensive MVP, Class 3A second-team All-State (AP)

