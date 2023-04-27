It's officially time for the 2023 NFL Draft! Over the past several months, prospects from all over the globe have gone under the microscope of league evaluators as they look to find the next cornerstones of their respective organizations before the first round begins Thursday night.

Even though the Carolina Panthers are widely expected to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall, the first round is setting up to be one of the most chaotic and unpredictable in recent memory. Who will the Houston Texans take at No. 2? Where will fellow top QB prospects C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis land? Will Bijan Robinson be the first RB taken in the top 10 since Saquon Barkley?

Below you'll find everything you need to know about this weekend's draft, from the schedule to how to watch information to prospect rankings -- and, of course, mock drafts.

When is the draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29. The specific start times (Eastern) for each day are as follows:

Thursday, April 27: Round 1 (8 p.m.)

Round 1 (8 p.m.) Friday, April 28: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)

Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.) Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

Where is the draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be hosted at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, marking the first time the city or state has featured the event.

How to watch

The 2023 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be live-streamed through fuboTV (try for free). CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, will also provide coverage before, during and after the event.

2023 NFL Draft order

All the selections for the 2023 NFL Draft are set. Keep in mind there are only 31 picks in the first round this year, after the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round selection due to multiple violations of NFL rules. Here's the lineup for Day 1:

Panthers (via Bears) Texans Cardinals Colts Seahawks (via Broncos) Lions (via Rams) Raiders Falcons Bears (via Panthers) Eagles (via Saints) Titans Texans (via Browns) Packers (via Jets) Patriots Jets (via Packers) Commanders Steelers Lions Buccaneers Seahawks Chargers Ravens Vikings Jaguars Giants Cowboys Bills Bengals Saints (via Broncos) Eagles Chiefs

Mock draft central

Half the fun of draft season is projecting all the different scenarios up top, and our draft experts have you covered with first-round forecasts (and more). You can find updated projections from Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards and Kyle Stackpole right here at our mock draft hub.

Prospect rankings

We've also got updated rankings of the top 2023 draft prospects at CBS Sports. Here's the final top 20: