The 2023 NFL Draft has run its course and after three days, seven exciting rounds and a slew of picks, we finally know where many of the top players are headed for the 2023 season.

The Carolina Panthers took Bryce Young with the first overall pick. The Houston Texans took C.J. Stroud at No. 2, then pulled off a shocker, trading back up at No. 3 after a trade with the Cardinals. The Indianapolis Colts took Anthony Richardson at No. 4 and the Seattle Seahawks made a patented surprise move at No. 5.

Quarterback Will Levis dropped to the second round, where he was taken by the Tennessee Titans with the second pick of Day 2 at No. 33 overall. In all, 259 players were taken with Toledo defensive lineman Dejuan Johnson becoming this year's "Mr. Irrelevant" as the draft's final selection by the L.A. Rams.

Who are the rest of the players? Here is a look at each team's selections:

Round 1 (No. 6 from Rams through Lions): OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Round 2 (No. 41 from Titans): EDGE BJ Ojulari

Round 3 (No. 72 from Titans): CB Garrett Williams

Round 3 (No. 94 from Eagles): WR Michael Wilson

Round 4 (No. 122 from Dolphins): IOL Jon Gaines II

Round 5 (No. 139 from Broncos): QB Clayton Tune

Round 5 (No. 168): LB Owen Pappoe

Round 6 (No. 180): CB Kei'Trel Clark



Round 6 (No. 213): DL Dante Stills



Round 1 (No. 8): RB Bijan Robinson

Round 2 (No. 38 from Raiders through Colts): OT Matthew Bergeron

Round 3 (No. 75): EDGE Zach Harrison

Round 4 (No. 113): CB Clark Phillips III



Round 7 (No. 224 from Raiders): S DeMarcco Hellams

Round 7 (No. 225): IOL Jovaughn Gwyn

Round 1 (No. 22): WR Zay Flowers

Round 3 (No. 86): LB Trenton Simpson

Round 4 (No. 124): DL Tavius Robinson

Round 5 (157): CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Round 6 (No. 199): OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu



Round 7 (No. 229 from Browns): IOL Andrew Vorhees

Round 1 (No. 25 from Giants through Jaguars): TE Dalton Kincaid

Round 2 (No. 59): IOL O'Cyrus Torrence

Round 3 (No. 91): LB Dorian Williams

Round 5 (No. 150 from Commanders): WR Justin Shorter

Round 7 (No. 230 from Jets): OT Nick Broeker



Round 7 (No. 252 from Bucs): CB Alex Austin

Round 1 (No. 1 from Bears): QB Bryce Young

Round 2 (No. 39): WR Jonathan Mingo

Round 3 (No. 80 from Pittsburgh): EDGE DJ Johnson



Round 4 (No. 114): G Chandler Zavala

Round 5 (No. 145): S Jammie Robinson



Round 1 (No. 10 from Saints through Eagles): OT Darnell Wright

Round 2 (No. 53 from Ravens): DL Gervon Dexter Sr.



Round 2 (No. 56 from Jaguars): CB Tyrique Stevenson

Round 3 (No. 64): DT Zacch Pickens



Round 4 (No. 115 from Saints): RB Roschon Johnson

Round 4 (No. 133 from Eagles): WR Tyler Scott

Round 5 (No. 148 from Patriots through Ravens): LB Noah Sewell

Round 5 (No. 165 from Eagles through Saints): CB Terell Smith

Round 7 (No. 218): DL Travis Bell

Round 7 (No. 258): S Kendall Williamson

Round 1 (No. 28): EDGE Myles Murphy

Round 2 (No. 60): CB DJ Turner

Round 3 (No. 95 from Chiefs): S Jordan Battle

Round 4 (No. 131): WR Charlie Jones

Round 5 (No. 163): RB Chase Brown

Round 6 (No. 206): WR Andrei Iosivas

Round 6 (No. 217 from Chiefs): P Brad Robbins

Round 7 (No. 246): CB DJ Ivey

Round 3 (No. 74 from Jets): WR Cedric Tillman

Round 3 (No. 98): DL Siaki Ika

Round 4 (No. 111): OT Dawand Jones

Round 4 (No. 126 from Vikings): DL Isaiah McGuire

Round 5 (No. 140 from Rams): QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Round 5 (No. 142): CB Cameron Mitchell

Round 6 (No. 190): IOL Luke Wypler



Round 1 (No. 26): DL Mazi Smith

Round 2 (No. 58): TE Luke Schoonmaker

Round 3 (No. 90): LB DeMarvion Overshown

Round 4 (No. 129): EDGE Viliami Fehoko

Round 5 (No. 169): OT Asim Richards

Round 6 (No. 178 from Bears through Dolphins via Chiefs): DB Eric Scott Jr.

Round 6 (No. 212): RB Deuce Vaughn

Round 7 (No. 244): WR Jalen Brooks

Round 2 (No. 63 from Lions): WR Marvin Mims

Round 3 (No. 67 from Colts): LB Drew Sanders

Round 3 (No. 83 from Seattle): CB Riley Moss

Round 5 (No. 183): S JL Skinner



Round 7 (No. 257 from Saints): IOL Alex Forsyth

Round 1 (No. 12 from Browns through Texans and Cardinals): RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Round 1 (No. 18): LB Jack Campbell

Round 2 (No. 34 from Cardinals): TE Sam LaPorta

Round 2 (No. 45 from Packers): S Brian Branch

Round 3 (No. 68 from Broncos: QB Hendon Hooker

Round 3 (No. 96 from Cardinals): DT Brodric Martin



Round 5 (No. 152): OL Colby Sorsdal

Round 7 (No. 219 from Texans): WR Antoine Green



Round 1 (No. 13 from Jets): EDGE Lukas Van Ness

Round 2 (No. 42 from Browns through Jets): TE Luke Musgrave

Round 2 (No. 50 from Buccaneers): WR Jayden Reed

Round 3 (No. 78): TE Tucker Kraft

Round 4 (No. 116): DL Colby Wooden

Round 5 (No. 149): QB Sean Clifford

Round 5 (No. 159 from Jaguars): WR Dontayvion Wicks

Round 6 (No. 179 from Texans): DL Karl Brooks

Round 6 (No. 207 from 49ers through Texans, Jets): K Anders Carlson

Round 7 (No. 232): CB Carrington Valentine

Round 7 (No. 235 from Lions): RB Lew Nichols III

Round 7 (No. 242 from Jaguars): S Anthony Johnson Jr.



Round 7 (No. 256): WR Grant DuBose



Round 1 (No. 2): QB C.J. Stroud

Round 1 (No. 3 from Cardinals): EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Round 2 (No. 61 from Eagles): C Juice Scruggs

Round 3 (No. 69 from Rams): WR Nathaniel Dell

Round 4 (No. 109 from Raiders): EDGE Dylan Horton

Round 6 (No. 201 from Vikings): IOL Jarrett Patterson

Round 6 (No. 205 from Bills): WR Xavier Hutchinson

Round 7 (No. 248 from Eagles): S Brandon Hill



Round 1 (No. 4): QB Anthony Richardson

Round 2 (No. 44 from Falcons): CB Julius Brents

Round 3 (No. 79 from Commanders): WR Josh Downs

Round 4 (No. 106 from Titans through Falcons): OT Blake Freeland

Round 4 (No. 110 from Titans through Cardinals): DL Adetomiwa Adebawore

Round 5 (No. 138): CB Darius Rush

Round 5 (No. 158 from Vikings): S Daniel Scott

Round 5 (No. 162 from Bills): TE Will Mallory

Round 5 (No. 176 from Cowboys): RB Evan Hull

Round 6 (No. 211 from Vikings): LB Titus Leo

Round 7 (No. 221): CB Jaylon Jones

Round 7 (No. 236 from Buccaneers): OT Jake Witt

Round 1 (No. 27 from Bills): OT Anton Harrison

Round 2 (No. 61 from Bears): TE Brenton Strange

Round 3 (No. 88): RB Tank Bigsby

Round 4 (No. 121 from Buccaneers): LB Ventrell Miller

Round 4 (No. 130 from Bills): DL Tyler Lacy

Round 5 (No. 136 from Bears): LB Yasir Abdullah

Round 5 (No. 160 from Giants): S Antonio Johnson

Round 6 (No. 185 from Jets): WR Parker Washington

Round 6 (No. 202): DB Christian Braswell

Round 6 (No. 208 from Eagles): DB Eric Hallett II

Round 7 (No. 226 from Panthers): OT Cooper Hodges

Round 7 (No. 227 from Saints): DL Raymond Vohasek

Round 7 (No. 240 from Ravens): EDGE Derek Parish

Round 1 (No. 31): EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Round 2 (No. 55 from Vikings through Lions): WR Rashee White

Round 3 (No. 92 from Bengals): OT Wanya Morris



Round 4 (No. 119 from Lions through Vikings): S Chamarri Conner

Round 5 (No. 166): S BJ Thompson

Round 6 (No. 194 from Lions): DL Keondre Coburn

Round 7 (No. 250): CB Nic Jones



Round 1 (No. 7 overall): EDGE Tyree Wilson

Round 2 (No. 35 from Colts): TE Michael Mayer

Round 3 (No. 70): DL Byron Young

Round 3 (No. 100 from Chiefs through Giants): WR Tre Tucker

Round 4 (No. 104 from Texans): CB Jakorian Bennett

Round 4 (No. 135 from Patriots): QB Aidan O'Connell

Round 5 (No. 170 from Packers through Jets): S Christopher Smith

Round 6 (No. 204 from Cowboys): CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Round 6 (No. 203 from Giants): LB Amari Burney

Round 7 (No. 231 from Patriots): DL Nesta Jade Silvera



Round 1 (No. 21): WR Quentin Johnston

Round 2 (No. 54): DL Tuli Tuipulotu

Round 3 (No. 85): LB Daiyan Henley

Round 4 No.125): WR Derius Davis

Round 5 (No. 156): IOL Jordan McFadden

Round 6 (No. 200): DL Scott Matlock

Round 7 (No. 239): QB Max Duggan

Round 2 (No. 36): IOL Steve Avila

Round 3 (No. 77 from Patriots through Dolphins): LB Byron Young

Round 3 (No. 89 from Giants): DL Kobie Turner

Round 4 (No. 128 from Giants): QB Stetson Bennett

Round 5 (No. 161 from Cowboys): EDGE Nick Hampton

Round 5 (No. 174 from Raiders through Texans): OT Warren McClendon

Round 5 (No. 175 from Buccaneers): TE Davis Allen

Round 5 (No. 177): WR Puke Nacua

Round 6 (No. 182): CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Round 6 (No. 189 from Titans): EDGE Ochaun Mathis

Round 6 (No. 215 from Commanders): RB Zach Evans



Round 7 (No. 223): P Ethan Evans

Round 7 (No. 234 from Steelers): S Jason Taylor II

Round 7 (No. 259 from Texans): DL Desjuan Johnson

Round 2 (No. 51): CB Cam Smith

Round 3 (No. 84): RB Devon Achane

Round 6 (No. 197): WR Elijah Higgins

Round 7 (No. 238): OT Ryan Hayes

Round 1 (No. 23): WR Jordan Addison

Round 3 (No. 102 from 49ers): CB Mekhi Blackmon

Round 4 (No. 134 from Chiefs): CB Jay Ward

Round 5 (No. 141 from Raiders through Colts): DL Jaquelin Roy

Round 5 (No. 164 from 49ers): QB Jaren Hall

Round 7 (No. 222 from Broncos): RB DeWayne McBride



Round 1 (No. 17 from Steelers): CB Christian Gonzalez

Round 2 (No. 46): EDGE Keion White

Round 3 (No. 76 from Panthers): S Marte Mapu

Round 4 (No. 107 from Rams): IOL Jake Andrews

Round 4 (No. 112 from Jets): MD Chad Ryland

Round 4 (No. 117): IOL Sidy Sow

Round 5 (No. 144 from Falcons through Raiders): IOL Atonio Mafi

Round 6 (No. 187 from Panthers): WR Kayshon Boutte

Round 6 (No. 192): P Bryce Baringer

Round 6 (No. 210): WR Demario Douglas

Round 6 (No. 214 from Raiders): CB Ameer Speed

Round 7 (No. 245 from Bills): CB Isaiah Speed

Round 1 (No. 29 from 49ers through Dolphins): DL Bryan Bresee

Round 2 (No. 40): EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Round 3 (No. 71): RB Kendre Miller

Round 4 (No. 103 from Bears): G Nick Saldiveri

Round 4 (No. 127 from Jaguars): QB Jake Haener

Round 5 (No. 146): S Jordan Howden

Round 6 (No. 195 from Steelers through Denver): WR A.T. Perry

Round 1 (No. 24 from Jaguars): CB Deonte Banks

Round 2 (No. 57): IOL John Michael Schmitz

Round 3 (No. 73 from Browns through Texans via Rams): WR Jalin Hyatt

Round 5 (No. 172): RB Eric Gray

Round 6 (No. 209 from Chiefs): CB Trey Hawkins III



Round 7 (No. 243): DL Jordan Riley



Round 7 (No. 254): S Gervarrius Owens

Round 1 (No. 15 from Packers): EDGE Will McDonald IV

Round 2 (No. 43): C Joe Tippmann

Round 4 (No. 120 from Steelers through Patriots): OT Carter Warren

Round 5 (No. 143): RB Israel Abanikanda

Round 6 (No. 184 from Raiders through Patriots): LB Zaire Barnes

Round 6 (No. 204 from Cowboys): CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Round 7 (No. 220 from Cardinals): TE Zack Kuntz

Round 1 (No. 9 from Panthers through Bears): DL Jalen Carter

Round 1 (No. 30): LB Nolan Smith

Round 3 (No. 65): OG Tyler Steen

Round 3 (No. 66): S Sydney Brown

Round 4 (No. 105 from Arizona through Houston): CB Kelee Ringo

Round 6 (No. 188 from Saints): QB Tanner McKee

Round 7 (No. 249 from Chiefs): DL Moro Ojomo



Round 1 (No. 14 from Patriots): OT Broderick Jones

Round 2 (No. 32 from Bears): CB Joey Porter Jr.

Round 2 (No. 49): DL Keeanu Benton

Round 3 (No. 93 from 49ers through Panthers): TE Darnell Washington

Round 4 (No. 132 from 49ers): EDGE Nick Herbig



Round 7 (No. 241 from Vikings through Broncos): CB Cory Trice

Round 7 (No. 251 from Rams): OT Spencer Anderson

Round 3 (No. 87 from Vikings): CB Ji'Ayir Brown

Round 3 (No. 99): K Jake Moody

Round 3 (No. 101): TE Cameron Latu

Round 5 (No. 155 from Dolphins): CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Round 5 (No. 173): EDGE Robert Beal Jr.



Round 6 (No. 216): LB Dee Winters

Round 7 (No. 247): TE Brayden Willis



Round 7 (No. 253): WR Ronnie Bell

Round 7 (No. 255): LB Jalen Graham

Round 1 (No. 5 from Broncos): CB Devon Witherspoon

Round 1 (No. 20): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Round 2 (No. 37 from Broncos): EDGE Derick Hall

Round 2 (No. 52): RB Zach Charbonnet

Round 4 (No. 108 from Broncos): IOL Anthony Bradford



Round 4 (No. 123): DL Cameron Young



Round 5 (No. 151 from Steelers): EDGE Mike Morris

Round 5 (No. 154): IOL Olusegun Oluwatimi

Round 6 (No. 198): S Jerrick Reed II

Round 7 (No. 237): RB Kenny McIntosh

Round 1 (No. 19): DL Calijah Kancey

Round 2 (No. 48 from Lions through Packers): OT Cody Mauch

Round 3 (No. 82): EDGE YaYa Diaby

Round 5 (No. 153): LB SirVocea Dennis



Round 5 (No. 171 from Rams): TE Payne Durham

Round 6 (No. 181 from Colts): S Josh Hayes

Round 6 (No. 191 from Packers through Rams via Texans and Eagles): WR Trey Palmer

Round 6 (No. 196): EDGE Jose Ramirez

Round 1 (No. 11): OT Peter Skoronski

Round 2 (No. 33 from Texans through Cardinals): QB Will Levis

Round 3 (No. 81 from Lions through Cardinals): RB Tyjae Spears

Round 5 (No. 147 from Lions): S Jordan Howden

Round 5 (No. 167 from Rams): LB Henry To'oTo'o

Round 6 (No. 186 from Falcons): OT Jaelyn Duncan

Round 7 (No. 228): WR Colton Dowell