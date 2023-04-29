The 2023 NFL Draft has run its course and after three days, seven exciting rounds and a slew of picks, we finally know where many of the top players are headed for the 2023 season.
The Carolina Panthers took Bryce Young with the first overall pick. The Houston Texans took C.J. Stroud at No. 2, then pulled off a shocker, trading back up at No. 3 after a trade with the Cardinals. The Indianapolis Colts took Anthony Richardson at No. 4 and the Seattle Seahawks made a patented surprise move at No. 5.
Quarterback Will Levis dropped to the second round, where he was taken by the Tennessee Titans with the second pick of Day 2 at No. 33 overall. In all, 259 players were taken with Toledo defensive lineman Dejuan Johnson becoming this year's "Mr. Irrelevant" as the draft's final selection by the L.A. Rams.
Who are the rest of the players? Here is a look at each team's selections:
Arizona Cardinals
- Round 1 (No. 6 from Rams through Lions): OT Paris Johnson Jr.
- Round 2 (No. 41 from Titans): EDGE BJ Ojulari
- Round 3 (No. 72 from Titans): CB Garrett Williams
- Round 3 (No. 94 from Eagles): WR Michael Wilson
- Round 4 (No. 122 from Dolphins): IOL Jon Gaines II
- Round 5 (No. 139 from Broncos): QB Clayton Tune
- Round 5 (No. 168): LB Owen Pappoe
- Round 6 (No. 180): CB Kei'Trel Clark
- Round 6 (No. 213): DL Dante Stills
Atlanta Falcons
- Round 1 (No. 8): RB Bijan Robinson
- Round 2 (No. 38 from Raiders through Colts): OT Matthew Bergeron
- Round 3 (No. 75): EDGE Zach Harrison
- Round 4 (No. 113): CB Clark Phillips III
- Round 7 (No. 224 from Raiders): S DeMarcco Hellams
- Round 7 (No. 225): IOL Jovaughn Gwyn
Baltimore Ravens
- Round 1 (No. 22): WR Zay Flowers
- Round 3 (No. 86): LB Trenton Simpson
- Round 4 (No. 124): DL Tavius Robinson
- Round 5 (157): CB Kyu Blu Kelly
- Round 6 (No. 199): OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
- Round 7 (No. 229 from Browns): IOL Andrew Vorhees
Buffalo Bills
- Round 1 (No. 25 from Giants through Jaguars): TE Dalton Kincaid
- Round 2 (No. 59): IOL O'Cyrus Torrence
- Round 3 (No. 91): LB Dorian Williams
- Round 5 (No. 150 from Commanders): WR Justin Shorter
- Round 7 (No. 230 from Jets): OT Nick Broeker
- Round 7 (No. 252 from Bucs): CB Alex Austin
Carolina Panthers
- Round 1 (No. 1 from Bears): QB Bryce Young
- Round 2 (No. 39): WR Jonathan Mingo
- Round 3 (No. 80 from Pittsburgh): EDGE DJ Johnson
- Round 4 (No. 114): G Chandler Zavala
- Round 5 (No. 145): S Jammie Robinson
Chicago Bears
- Round 1 (No. 10 from Saints through Eagles): OT Darnell Wright
- Round 2 (No. 53 from Ravens): DL Gervon Dexter Sr.
- Round 2 (No. 56 from Jaguars): CB Tyrique Stevenson
- Round 3 (No. 64): DT Zacch Pickens
- Round 4 (No. 115 from Saints): RB Roschon Johnson
- Round 4 (No. 133 from Eagles): WR Tyler Scott
- Round 5 (No. 148 from Patriots through Ravens): LB Noah Sewell
- Round 5 (No. 165 from Eagles through Saints): CB Terell Smith
- Round 7 (No. 218): DL Travis Bell
- Round 7 (No. 258): S Kendall Williamson
Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 1 (No. 28): EDGE Myles Murphy
- Round 2 (No. 60): CB DJ Turner
- Round 3 (No. 95 from Chiefs): S Jordan Battle
- Round 4 (No. 131): WR Charlie Jones
- Round 5 (No. 163): RB Chase Brown
- Round 6 (No. 206): WR Andrei Iosivas
- Round 6 (No. 217 from Chiefs): P Brad Robbins
- Round 7 (No. 246): CB DJ Ivey
Cleveland Browns
- Round 3 (No. 74 from Jets): WR Cedric Tillman
- Round 3 (No. 98): DL Siaki Ika
- Round 4 (No. 111): OT Dawand Jones
- Round 4 (No. 126 from Vikings): DL Isaiah McGuire
- Round 5 (No. 140 from Rams): QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
- Round 5 (No. 142): CB Cameron Mitchell
- Round 6 (No. 190): IOL Luke Wypler
Dallas Cowboys
- Round 1 (No. 26): DL Mazi Smith
- Round 2 (No. 58): TE Luke Schoonmaker
- Round 3 (No. 90): LB DeMarvion Overshown
- Round 4 (No. 129): EDGE Viliami Fehoko
- Round 5 (No. 169): OT Asim Richards
- Round 6 (No. 178 from Bears through Dolphins via Chiefs): DB Eric Scott Jr.
- Round 6 (No. 212): RB Deuce Vaughn
- Round 7 (No. 244): WR Jalen Brooks
Denver Broncos
- Round 2 (No. 63 from Lions): WR Marvin Mims
- Round 3 (No. 67 from Colts): LB Drew Sanders
- Round 3 (No. 83 from Seattle): CB Riley Moss
- Round 5 (No. 183): S JL Skinner
- Round 7 (No. 257 from Saints): IOL Alex Forsyth
Detroit Lions
- Round 1 (No. 12 from Browns through Texans and Cardinals): RB Jahmyr Gibbs
- Round 1 (No. 18): LB Jack Campbell
- Round 2 (No. 34 from Cardinals): TE Sam LaPorta
- Round 2 (No. 45 from Packers): S Brian Branch
- Round 3 (No. 68 from Broncos: QB Hendon Hooker
- Round 3 (No. 96 from Cardinals): DT Brodric Martin
- Round 5 (No. 152): OL Colby Sorsdal
- Round 7 (No. 219 from Texans): WR Antoine Green
Green Bay Packers
- Round 1 (No. 13 from Jets): EDGE Lukas Van Ness
- Round 2 (No. 42 from Browns through Jets): TE Luke Musgrave
- Round 2 (No. 50 from Buccaneers): WR Jayden Reed
- Round 3 (No. 78): TE Tucker Kraft
- Round 4 (No. 116): DL Colby Wooden
- Round 5 (No. 149): QB Sean Clifford
- Round 5 (No. 159 from Jaguars): WR Dontayvion Wicks
- Round 6 (No. 179 from Texans): DL Karl Brooks
- Round 6 (No. 207 from 49ers through Texans, Jets): K Anders Carlson
- Round 7 (No. 232): CB Carrington Valentine
- Round 7 (No. 235 from Lions): RB Lew Nichols III
- Round 7 (No. 242 from Jaguars): S Anthony Johnson Jr.
- Round 7 (No. 256): WR Grant DuBose
Houston Texans
- Round 1 (No. 2): QB C.J. Stroud
- Round 1 (No. 3 from Cardinals): EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
- Round 2 (No. 61 from Eagles): C Juice Scruggs
- Round 3 (No. 69 from Rams): WR Nathaniel Dell
- Round 4 (No. 109 from Raiders): EDGE Dylan Horton
- Round 6 (No. 201 from Vikings): IOL Jarrett Patterson
- Round 6 (No. 205 from Bills): WR Xavier Hutchinson
- Round 7 (No. 248 from Eagles): S Brandon Hill
Indianapolis Colts
- Round 1 (No. 4): QB Anthony Richardson
- Round 2 (No. 44 from Falcons): CB Julius Brents
- Round 3 (No. 79 from Commanders): WR Josh Downs
- Round 4 (No. 106 from Titans through Falcons): OT Blake Freeland
- Round 4 (No. 110 from Titans through Cardinals): DL Adetomiwa Adebawore
- Round 5 (No. 138): CB Darius Rush
- Round 5 (No. 158 from Vikings): S Daniel Scott
- Round 5 (No. 162 from Bills): TE Will Mallory
- Round 5 (No. 176 from Cowboys): RB Evan Hull
- Round 6 (No. 211 from Vikings): LB Titus Leo
- Round 7 (No. 221): CB Jaylon Jones
- Round 7 (No. 236 from Buccaneers): OT Jake Witt
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Round 1 (No. 27 from Bills): OT Anton Harrison
- Round 2 (No. 61 from Bears): TE Brenton Strange
- Round 3 (No. 88): RB Tank Bigsby
- Round 4 (No. 121 from Buccaneers): LB Ventrell Miller
- Round 4 (No. 130 from Bills): DL Tyler Lacy
- Round 5 (No. 136 from Bears): LB Yasir Abdullah
- Round 5 (No. 160 from Giants): S Antonio Johnson
- Round 6 (No. 185 from Jets): WR Parker Washington
- Round 6 (No. 202): DB Christian Braswell
- Round 6 (No. 208 from Eagles): DB Eric Hallett II
- Round 7 (No. 226 from Panthers): OT Cooper Hodges
- Round 7 (No. 227 from Saints): DL Raymond Vohasek
- Round 7 (No. 240 from Ravens): EDGE Derek Parish
Kansas City Chiefs
- Round 1 (No. 31): EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
- Round 2 (No. 55 from Vikings through Lions): WR Rashee White
- Round 3 (No. 92 from Bengals): OT Wanya Morris
- Round 4 (No. 119 from Lions through Vikings): S Chamarri Conner
- Round 5 (No. 166): S BJ Thompson
- Round 6 (No. 194 from Lions): DL Keondre Coburn
- Round 7 (No. 250): CB Nic Jones
Las Vegas Raiders
- Round 1 (No. 7 overall): EDGE Tyree Wilson
- Round 2 (No. 35 from Colts): TE Michael Mayer
- Round 3 (No. 70): DL Byron Young
- Round 3 (No. 100 from Chiefs through Giants): WR Tre Tucker
- Round 4 (No. 104 from Texans): CB Jakorian Bennett
- Round 4 (No. 135 from Patriots): QB Aidan O'Connell
- Round 5 (No. 170 from Packers through Jets): S Christopher Smith
- Round 6 (No. 204 from Cowboys): CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
- Round 6 (No. 203 from Giants): LB Amari Burney
- Round 7 (No. 231 from Patriots): DL Nesta Jade Silvera
Los Angeles Chargers
- Round 1 (No. 21): WR Quentin Johnston
- Round 2 (No. 54): DL Tuli Tuipulotu
- Round 3 (No. 85): LB Daiyan Henley
- Round 4 No.125): WR Derius Davis
- Round 5 (No. 156): IOL Jordan McFadden
- Round 6 (No. 200): DL Scott Matlock
- Round 7 (No. 239): QB Max Duggan
Los Angeles Rams
- Round 2 (No. 36): IOL Steve Avila
- Round 3 (No. 77 from Patriots through Dolphins): LB Byron Young
- Round 3 (No. 89 from Giants): DL Kobie Turner
- Round 4 (No. 128 from Giants): QB Stetson Bennett
- Round 5 (No. 161 from Cowboys): EDGE Nick Hampton
- Round 5 (No. 174 from Raiders through Texans): OT Warren McClendon
- Round 5 (No. 175 from Buccaneers): TE Davis Allen
- Round 5 (No. 177): WR Puke Nacua
- Round 6 (No. 182): CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
- Round 6 (No. 189 from Titans): EDGE Ochaun Mathis
- Round 6 (No. 215 from Commanders): RB Zach Evans
- Round 7 (No. 223): P Ethan Evans
- Round 7 (No. 234 from Steelers): S Jason Taylor II
- Round 7 (No. 259 from Texans): DL Desjuan Johnson
Miami Dolphins
- Round 2 (No. 51): CB Cam Smith
- Round 3 (No. 84): RB Devon Achane
- Round 6 (No. 197): WR Elijah Higgins
- Round 7 (No. 238): OT Ryan Hayes
Minnesota Vikings
- Round 1 (No. 23): WR Jordan Addison
- Round 3 (No. 102 from 49ers): CB Mekhi Blackmon
- Round 4 (No. 134 from Chiefs): CB Jay Ward
- Round 5 (No. 141 from Raiders through Colts): DL Jaquelin Roy
- Round 5 (No. 164 from 49ers): QB Jaren Hall
- Round 7 (No. 222 from Broncos): RB DeWayne McBride
New England Patriots
- Round 1 (No. 17 from Steelers): CB Christian Gonzalez
- Round 2 (No. 46): EDGE Keion White
- Round 3 (No. 76 from Panthers): S Marte Mapu
- Round 4 (No. 107 from Rams): IOL Jake Andrews
- Round 4 (No. 112 from Jets): MD Chad Ryland
- Round 4 (No. 117): IOL Sidy Sow
- Round 5 (No. 144 from Falcons through Raiders): IOL Atonio Mafi
- Round 6 (No. 187 from Panthers): WR Kayshon Boutte
- Round 6 (No. 192): P Bryce Baringer
- Round 6 (No. 210): WR Demario Douglas
- Round 6 (No. 214 from Raiders): CB Ameer Speed
- Round 7 (No. 245 from Bills): CB Isaiah Speed
New Orleans Saints
- Round 1 (No. 29 from 49ers through Dolphins): DL Bryan Bresee
- Round 2 (No. 40): EDGE Isaiah Foskey
- Round 3 (No. 71): RB Kendre Miller
- Round 4 (No. 103 from Bears): G Nick Saldiveri
- Round 4 (No. 127 from Jaguars): QB Jake Haener
- Round 5 (No. 146): S Jordan Howden
- Round 6 (No. 195 from Steelers through Denver): WR A.T. Perry
New York Giants
- Round 1 (No. 24 from Jaguars): CB Deonte Banks
- Round 2 (No. 57): IOL John Michael Schmitz
- Round 3 (No. 73 from Browns through Texans via Rams): WR Jalin Hyatt
- Round 5 (No. 172): RB Eric Gray
- Round 6 (No. 209 from Chiefs): CB Trey Hawkins III
- Round 7 (No. 243): DL Jordan Riley
- Round 7 (No. 254): S Gervarrius Owens
New York Jets
- Round 1 (No. 15 from Packers): EDGE Will McDonald IV
- Round 2 (No. 43): C Joe Tippmann
- Round 4 (No. 120 from Steelers through Patriots): OT Carter Warren
- Round 5 (No. 143): RB Israel Abanikanda
- Round 6 (No. 184 from Raiders through Patriots): LB Zaire Barnes
- Round 6 (No. 204 from Cowboys): CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
- Round 7 (No. 220 from Cardinals): TE Zack Kuntz
Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 1 (No. 9 from Panthers through Bears): DL Jalen Carter
- Round 1 (No. 30): LB Nolan Smith
- Round 3 (No. 65): OG Tyler Steen
- Round 3 (No. 66): S Sydney Brown
- Round 4 (No. 105 from Arizona through Houston): CB Kelee Ringo
- Round 6 (No. 188 from Saints): QB Tanner McKee
- Round 7 (No. 249 from Chiefs): DL Moro Ojomo
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Round 1 (No. 14 from Patriots): OT Broderick Jones
- Round 2 (No. 32 from Bears): CB Joey Porter Jr.
- Round 2 (No. 49): DL Keeanu Benton
- Round 3 (No. 93 from 49ers through Panthers): TE Darnell Washington
- Round 4 (No. 132 from 49ers): EDGE Nick Herbig
- Round 7 (No. 241 from Vikings through Broncos): CB Cory Trice
- Round 7 (No. 251 from Rams): OT Spencer Anderson
San Francisco 49ers
- Round 3 (No. 87 from Vikings): CB Ji'Ayir Brown
- Round 3 (No. 99): K Jake Moody
- Round 3 (No. 101): TE Cameron Latu
- Round 5 (No. 155 from Dolphins): CB Darrell Luter Jr.
- Round 5 (No. 173): EDGE Robert Beal Jr.
- Round 6 (No. 216): LB Dee Winters
- Round 7 (No. 247): TE Brayden Willis
- Round 7 (No. 253): WR Ronnie Bell
- Round 7 (No. 255): LB Jalen Graham
Seattle Seahawks
- Round 1 (No. 5 from Broncos): CB Devon Witherspoon
- Round 1 (No. 20): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Round 2 (No. 37 from Broncos): EDGE Derick Hall
- Round 2 (No. 52): RB Zach Charbonnet
- Round 4 (No. 108 from Broncos): IOL Anthony Bradford
- Round 4 (No. 123): DL Cameron Young
- Round 5 (No. 151 from Steelers): EDGE Mike Morris
- Round 5 (No. 154): IOL Olusegun Oluwatimi
- Round 6 (No. 198): S Jerrick Reed II
- Round 7 (No. 237): RB Kenny McIntosh
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Round 1 (No. 19): DL Calijah Kancey
- Round 2 (No. 48 from Lions through Packers): OT Cody Mauch
- Round 3 (No. 82): EDGE YaYa Diaby
- Round 5 (No. 153): LB SirVocea Dennis
- Round 5 (No. 171 from Rams): TE Payne Durham
- Round 6 (No. 181 from Colts): S Josh Hayes
- Round 6 (No. 191 from Packers through Rams via Texans and Eagles): WR Trey Palmer
- Round 6 (No. 196): EDGE Jose Ramirez
Tennessee Titans
- Round 1 (No. 11): OT Peter Skoronski
- Round 2 (No. 33 from Texans through Cardinals): QB Will Levis
- Round 3 (No. 81 from Lions through Cardinals): RB Tyjae Spears
- Round 5 (No. 147 from Lions): S Jordan Howden
- Round 5 (No. 167 from Rams): LB Henry To'oTo'o
- Round 6 (No. 186 from Falcons): OT Jaelyn Duncan
- Round 7 (No. 228): WR Colton Dowell
Washington Commanders
- Round 1 (No. 16): CB Emmanuel Forbes
- Round 2 (No. 47): S Jartavius Martin
- Round 3 (No. 97): IOL Ricky Stromberg
- Round 4 (No. 118): OT Braeden Daniels
- Round 5 (No. 137 from Cardinals through Bills): EDGE K.J. Henry
- Round 6 (No. 193): RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
- Round 7 (No. 233): EDGE Andre Jones