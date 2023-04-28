It's a good day to be a running back. The 2023 NFL Draft marks the first time in over a decade that two running backs were selected before a wide receiver was picked. The last time that scenario took place was in 2010.

This year, the Atlanta Falcons selected Texas' Bijan Robinson at No. 8. Shortly after at No. 12, the Detroit Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama. Robinson is the first running back taken in the top 20 since Saquon Barkley was selected No. 2 overall by the New York Giants in 2018.

It would be eight more picks before a wide receiver was taken, when the Seattle Seahawks took Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20.

The 2010 NFL Draft was a similar story when the Buffalo Bills picked running back C.J. Spiller ninth overall and RB Ryan Mathews was selected by the Chargers at No. 12. Demaryius Thomas was the first wide receiver taken that year, going to the Denver Broncos at No. 22.

Running backs chosen in the first round are becoming less common, with the often short career span, the cost of the player down the line and the ability to still get productive players later in the draft.