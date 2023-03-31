The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and this annual initiation of college players has evolved into a legitimate gambling event for fans. There are plenty of ways to bet the NFL Draft. There are specific odds for specific picks, props for the first player selected at a particular position and Over/Unders for a player's draft position.

As of now, not all of these options are available at sportsbooks, but they will be over the next few weeks. Below, we will list and break down the current draft props available at Caesars Sportsbook. This is how the draft will play out, according to oddsmakers.

First overall pick

Player Odds QB C.J. Stroud -250 QB Bryce Young +220 QB Anthony Richardson +850 QB Will Levis +1400 EDGE Will Anderson Jr. +15000 EDGE Tyree Wilson +15000

It's understood the Carolina Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall to select a quarterback, which is why the top four signal-callers have the shortest odds. When the Panthers made their trade with the Chicago Bears, Stroud's odds to be selected first overall immediately shot up to No. 1. Weeks later, he still remains the heavy favorite.

At the same time, you could easily make arguments to place fliers on Young and Richardson -- especially the latter, who is currently +850. The Florida product is raw, but he sure is enticing. He's drawn some comparisons to Cam Newton, who the Panthers selected the last time they held the No. 1 overall pick.

Second overall pick

Player Odds QB Bryce Young -220 QB C.J. Stroud +200 QB Will Levis +1400 QB Anthony Richardson +1600 EDGE Will Anderson Jr. +2000 EDGE Tyree Wilson +5000

The Houston Texans hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, and they will likely take a quarterback as well. Most believe they will take who many perceive to be the top signal-caller in this class if Stroud goes at No. 1, and that's Alabama's Bryce Young. While his size is the main question mark when it comes to him as a prospect, you can't ignore the on-field success he's had. Young's 79 passing touchdowns over the last two seasons are the most in a two-year span in SEC history.

First drafted wide receiver

Player Odds Jaxon Smith-Njigba -200 Quentin Johnston +450 Zay Flowers +600 Jordan Addison +650 Jalin Hyatt +750

The favorite for this prop used to be Johnston, but now, Smith-Njigba has taken over. It's interesting, as the Ohio State product played in just three games last season due to injury, but we are still drooling over his 2021 campaign. In 13 games played, Smith-Njigba set program records with 95 catches for 1,606 yards, and added nine receiving touchdowns. In the 2021 Rose Bowl vs. Utah, he recorded a whopping 347 receiving yards.

First drafted tight end

Player Odds Michael Mayer -125 Dalton Kincaid +190 Darnell Washington +300 Luke Musgrave +1600

Mayer is considered to be the top tight end in this class, but it's a legitimate question if he will be the first off the board. Kincaid caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns for the Utes last season.

First drafted offensive lineman

Player Odds Paris Johnson Jr. -175 Peter Skoronski +175 Broderick Jones +500 Darnell Wright +750

Three of our four CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have Johnson being the first lineman off the board, and I agree with them. Last year, he was a consensus All-American, and figures to be a franchise left tackle. Skoronski is a very impressive prospect as well, but he may be a guard at the next level.

First drafted defensive player

Player Odds EDGE Will Anderson Jr. -450 DL Jalen Carter +800 EDGE Tyree Wilson +800 CB Christian Gonzalez +900

I'm not sure there's anyone I would bet on other than Anderson Jr. -- especially with Carter's off-field issue. Anderson has the second-most sacks (34.5) in Alabama history behind Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas, and the most sacks, tackles for loss, pressures and QB hits in the FBS over the past three seasons.

First drafted cornerback

Player Odds Christian Gonzalez -160 Devon Witherspoon +150 Joey Porter Jr. +1200 Brian Branch +1600 Cam Smith +3000 Kelee Ringo +3500

This is the most fun draft prop this year, in my opinion. Gonzalez is probably the No. 1 cornerback in this class on paper, but Witherspoon is the most fun to watch. Then there's Porter Jr., son of former star linebacker Joey Porter, who many believe will be a better pro than he was college player. This cornerback class is so easy to fall in love with. Some believe we could see SIX cornerbacks selected in the first round!