The transfer portal has become a key method of talent acquisition in college football. Familiar faces in new places will make an impact this fall but fans should become familiar with some of the talent who could play on Sundays as early as next year. Tyree Wilson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian Gonzalez and Jordan Addison were transfers taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are some of the names to know ranked by who could benefit the most in their change of scenery:

1. CB Zy Alexander, LSU

Alexander is a tall, well-built cornerback who finds himself in a defensive backfield factory in Baton Rouge. Ball production often translates and the Southeastern Louisiana transfer had nine interceptions over the past two seasons. Alexander will face a much deeper pool of competition in the SEC. How will he match up? One thing that gives confidence is his on-field swagger. He carries himself like a player who is confident in his abilities and should not back down from a challenge.

The Tigers have added multiple defensive back transfers over the past two years so there is plenty of competition that will prevent him from becoming complacent.

2. WR J. Michael Sturdivant, UCLA

Sturdivant had 65 receptions for 755 yards and seven touchdowns for California last season. At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, the Texas native has the size to make plays down the field. He is expected to test well athletically during the pre-draft process. Will it come together this season, however? The Bruins must determine the future at quarterback in a post-Dorian Thompson-Robinson world. The presence of head coach Chip Kelly should minimize some of those growing pains.

3. EDGE Steve Linton, Texas Tech

Linton had seen gradual improvement since arriving to Syracuse as a 6-foot-5, 215 pound freshman. He was listed at 235 pounds at the time of his transfer so the weight has risen, but it needs to continue, particularly in his lower body so he can be more impactful at the point of attack.

The Red Raiders are hopeful that Linton can fill the big shoes left by No. 7 overall selection Tyree Wilson. The former is a long, lean defender who builds speed quickly and can bend his waist at the high side of his rush. Syracuse often asked him to slant to the interior, naturally clogging gaps in the process, but production should be more favorable if Texas Tech allows him to hunt the quarterback.

4. WR/TE Seydou Traore, Mississippi State

Traore's career began at Arkansas State where he accumulated 61 receptions for over 700 yards. The England born pass catcher elected to pursue a larger platform that led him to Deion Sanders and Colorado. Before ever playing a down for the Buffaloes, Traore re-entered the transfer portal and landed with Mississippi State over a bevy of interest elsewhere.

Traore had just one drop on 62 targets last season, according to TruMedia. His value lies in versatility. His size is that of a tight end but his pass-catching skill set would allow for play-callers to be creative in how they use him at the next level.

5. WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville

Thrash averaged 15.02 air yards per target last season at Georgia State, according to TruMedia. He caught 61 passes for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns; nearly doubling the production over his previous three years combined.

Head coach Jeff Brohm comes over from Purdue where his offense threw the ball more than it rushed in 2021. Brohm has not been afraid to pepper his best pass catchers with targets. The leading receivers for the Boilermakers over the past two seasons -- Charlie Jones and David Bell -- have averaged 101.5 receptions. Thrash should assert himself as one of Jack Plummer's favorite targets early in the year.

6. OT Marques Cox, Kentucky

Cox started 34 games at Northern Illinois before transferring into the SEC. His 2022 season was cut short four games into the season when he suffered an injury against the very school to which he would transfer. PFF credits the senior with just three sacks allowed during his MAC career.

Kentucky's offensive line has been a strength for many years but last year was a fall from grace. Cox is a strong left tackle who moves well enough to handle stunts and twists that opponents, like Georgia, often throw at their competition. How will he fare in his first season and has his hand fighting improved enough to solidify himself as a Top 100 prospect in a deep class at the position?

The Wildcats are expected to start another transfer, USC's Courtland Ford, at right tackle.

7. QB Devin Leary, Kentucky

After breaking Philip Rivers' record for passing touchdowns in a single season (35), the buzz surrounding Leary was high going into his senior season. The New Jersey native was limited to just six games due to injury and spent bowl season looking for a new home.

Leary steps in for Will Levis, who was taken by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Confident and efficient, the quarterback is tasked with getting the Kentucky offense back on track under the direction of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who returns to Lexington following a stint in the same role with the Los Angeles Rams. Levis had his break out campaign with Coen in 2021, so the hope is the same for Leary. If the marriage comes together well, the NC State transfer should hear his name called in the Top 100 next spring.

8. EDGE Jordan Burch, Oregon

Burch was a five-star recruit coming out high school in Columbia, South Carolina. He produced 4.5 sacks during his South Carolina career but that did not damper the level of interest he received in the transfer portal. The reason he is on the list is because of the destination. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning turned Miami edge rusher transfer D.J. Johnson into a Top 100 selection in the most recent NFL Draft. His background at Georgia has allowed him to coach the likes Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and others.

9. CB Fentrell Cypress, Florida State

Cypress has good size as well as exposure to both man and zone coverage. He displays good awareness on the football career but has just one career interception to show for it. The Virginia transfer was targeted 40 times last season, according to TruMedia, surrendering just 18 completions for 179 yards and zero touchdowns. Only one of those receptions went for more than 20 yards.

The Seminoles have Jared Verse rushing the passer so perhaps Cypress is able to capitalize and boost his resume with some turnovers.

10. WR Dominic Lovett, Georgia

Lovett transferred from one SEC East program to another as he left Missouri to play for a national championship contender. According to TruMedia, Lovett had zero drops on 76 targets last season. He caught 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns. Lovett should be a focal point of the Georgia offense this season and could deliver plays on the game's highest stage should the Bulldogs return to the College Football Playoff.

11. IOL Matthew Lee, Miami

As a redshirt freshman, Lee started 10 games at center for the Knights. In the process, he was named first-team all-conference. The following year, he was named to the Rimington Trophy Watchlist given to the nation's best center. Lee has been an effective, reliable blocker for three years in the American Athletic Conference and now gets an elevated platform at Miami.

Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal played offensive tackle at Miami. While at Oregon, Cristobal traditionally fielded one of the better offensive lines in college football. He played a role in five offensive linemen being drafted over the past few years, including Penei Sewell.