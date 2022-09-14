Texas running back Bijan Robinson is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. CBS Sports' No. 1 ranked running back exploded for 1,127 rushing yards (5.8 yards per carry) and 11 rushing touchdowns last season to go along with 295 receiving yards and four receiving scores. He's expected to be even better this fall for a Longhorns team looking to win their first Big 12 title since 2009.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Robinson, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 20

20 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 221

: 221 Hometown : Tucson, Arizona

: Tucson, Arizona Interesting fact: His uncle, Paul Robinson, was a two-time Pro Bowl RB during his six-year NFL career

Position: No. 1 RB | Overall: No. 16

High school: Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9928)

National: 15 | RB: 1 | Arizona: 2 | All-time: 294

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), second-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), second-team sophomore All-American (MaxPreps), Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection, left high school as Arizona's career all-time leader in touchdowns (114) and rushing yards (7,036)

Check out Bijan Robinson's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

Rushing stats:

Year Games Attempts Yards YPC TD 2022 2 31 128 4.1 2 2021 10 195 1,127

5.8 11 2020 9 86 703 8.2 4

Receiving stats:

Year Games Rec Yards YPC TD 2022 2 6 113 18.1 1 2021 10 26 295 11.3 4 2020 9 15 196 13.1 2

College Accolades

Honors

2021: First-team All-Big 12 (coaches, Associated Press)

2021: Honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

2020: Honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year

2020: Valero Alamo Bowl Offensive MVP

Notable statistics

2020: School records for yards per carry in a game (19.1 at Kansas State) and in a season (8.2)

2020: Only FBS player to rush for at least 170 yards on 10 or fewer carries multiple times in a season over past 20 years

2020: First freshman to lead team in all-purpose yards in a season since 2001 (Cedric Benson)

Initial scouting report

"Robinson is an effective and efficient runner showing great burst and balance. He is able to slow his feet in traffic and re-direct at a moment's notice. The third-year runner avoided 88 tackles last season, which was the fifth most, according to TruMedia. The Arizona native was a productive pass-catcher for the Longhorns in 2021 as well. The only obstacle standing between Robinson and hearing his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft is positional value. The 2022 NFL Draft was the first without a running back selected in the first round since 2014." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards