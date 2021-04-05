The Los Angeles Chargers have spent the offseason finding big men up front to protect their franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, and they have another opportunity to add some young offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Chargers have other needs to address, however, such as at cornerback, and it wouldn't hurt to add a wide receiver in this deep class either.

Thanks to The Draft Network's seven-round mock draft machine, we were able to run through a full draft acting as Los Angeles' general manager. We addressed some major needs while missing on a couple of others, but here is one attempt at how the Chargers' 2021 NFL Draft will play out:

Round (Overall Pick) Player College 1 (13) CB Patrick Surtain II Alabama 2 (47) OT Jalen Mayfield Michigan 3 (77) OG Ben Cleveland Georgia 3 (97) LB Dylan Moses Alabama 4 (118) WR Seth Williams Auburn 5 (159) CB/DB Shaun Wade Ohio State 6 (185) TE Kylen Granson SMU 6 (198) EDGE Chauncy Golston Iowa 7 (241) CB Tay Gowan UCF

At No. 13 overall, we had the opportunity to select the first cornerback in the draft for the Chargers. While Caleb Farley, Jaycee Horn and Asante Samuel Jr. are all fine prospects, we decided to take Patrick Surtain II out of Alabama. The son of a three-time Pro Bowler, Surtain recorded just four interceptions in three years with the Crimson Tide, but that's because quarterbacks hated throwing his way. Surtain is versatile and can handle whatever his coaches want to give him.

We then spent our next two picks on improving the Chargers' offensive line. Jalen Mayfield is a solid tackle who doesn't have much starting experience, but really impressed when having to protect against some of college football's best pass-rushers. He's a right tackle but will probably start his NFL career at guard. We think his best football days are ahead of him. As for Ben Cleveland, he could be a massive presence on the inside at 6-6, 350 pounds.

Later in the third round, we flipped our attention back to the defensive side of the ball and selected another Alabama prospect in Dylan Moses. Moses is an athletic linebacker who served as a leader on one of the best defenses in the country, and certainly has a future in the NFL. We also took another defensive back a couple selections later in the fifth round. Shaun Wade is listed as a cornerback, but that could change. You will probably remember him as the player who injured Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in last year's College Football Playoff semifinal. We view him as a hard-hitter who knows how to rush the quarterback, loves to hit in the open field and has shown some ball skills in the past. Wade could be a safety hybrid that defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill could have fun with.

Much like last year, this wide receiver class appears to be pretty deep. In the fourth round, we gave the Chargers Seth Williams out of Auburn, who has nice size at 6-3 and figures to play on the outside. Last year, he caught 47 passes for 760 yards and four touchdowns, but Williams had an impressive sophomore campaign with 59 receptions for 830 yards and eight touchdowns. One of our more intriguing selections was Kylen Granson out of SMU. He's a wide receiver/tight end who also lined up at times in the backfield, and could be a unique weapon for Herbert to utilize moving forward.