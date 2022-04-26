Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.43 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Mark Glowinski

Strengths:

Disciplined eyes to identify stunt and good footwork to handle those stunts. Plays with good leverage. Has versatility playing guard and tackle. Fast out of his stance and does a great job sealing run lanes. Drives feet on contact in the run game. Does not panic. Ideal fit for a wide-zone blocking scheme.

Weaknesses:

Light for an interior offensive lineman and bigger bodies could give him problems. Pad level gets too high at times. Struggles locking onto defenders on the second level. Can do a better job of marrying his hands to his feet when engaged.

Accolades: