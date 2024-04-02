The Dallas Cowboys' "all in" 2024 offseason transformed into the "get it done with less" offseason in the span of a couple months, much to the dismay of the Cowboys' fanbase.

Thirty-two-year-old linebacker Eric Kendricks is still the only outside free agent the Cowboys have signed so far this offseason after losing the following starters on the open market: running back Tony Pollard (Tennessee Titans), left tackle Tyron Smith (New York Jets), center Tyler Biadasz (Washington Commanders), defensive end Dorance Armstrong (Washington Commanders), Dante Fowler Jr. (Washington Commanders) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (Seattle Seahawks). Starters at cornerback (five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore) and safety (Jayron Kearse) remain free agents.

That inactivity places a ton of pressure for Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff to develop the players already on their roster plus the front office desperately needing to absolutely nail the 2024 NFL Draft.

"Get used to it. We're going to have to have some young ones step in. Young ones being some of your younger draft picks," Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Orlando Florida, per The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "You're going to have to have them and make no mistake about it."

With that in mind, here is a look the draft picks Dallas has available and how they could maximize those picks in the draft at the end of the month.

Team needs: OT, IOL, RB, LB, DT, WR, CB, S

2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 24

Round 2: Pick 56

Round 3: Pick 87

Round 5: Pick 174 (compensatory pick)

Round 6: Pick 216 (compensatory pick)

Round 7: Pick 233 (from Raiders)

Round 7: Pick 244

Cowboys seven-round mock draft