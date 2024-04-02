The Dallas Cowboys' "all in" 2024 offseason transformed into the "get it done with less" offseason in the span of a couple months, much to the dismay of the Cowboys' fanbase.
Thirty-two-year-old linebacker Eric Kendricks is still the only outside free agent the Cowboys have signed so far this offseason after losing the following starters on the open market: running back Tony Pollard (Tennessee Titans), left tackle Tyron Smith (New York Jets), center Tyler Biadasz (Washington Commanders), defensive end Dorance Armstrong (Washington Commanders), Dante Fowler Jr. (Washington Commanders) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (Seattle Seahawks). Starters at cornerback (five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore) and safety (Jayron Kearse) remain free agents.
That inactivity places a ton of pressure for Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff to develop the players already on their roster plus the front office desperately needing to absolutely nail the 2024 NFL Draft.
"Get used to it. We're going to have to have some young ones step in. Young ones being some of your younger draft picks," Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Orlando Florida, per The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "You're going to have to have them and make no mistake about it."
With that in mind, here is a look the draft picks Dallas has available and how they could maximize those picks in the draft at the end of the month.
Team needs: OT, IOL, RB, LB, DT, WR, CB, S
2024 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 24
- Round 2: Pick 56
- Round 3: Pick 87
- Round 5: Pick 174 (compensatory pick)
- Round 6: Pick 216 (compensatory pick)
- Round 7: Pick 233 (from Raiders)
- Round 7: Pick 244
Cowboys seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 24
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Graham Barton played left tackle at Duke, but as a pro, his fit is likely inside at guard or center. Dallas makes this pick with the intent to move 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith from left guard to left tackle to replace the departed Tyron Smith. Barton plugs the hole left by Smith, and the Cowboys get closer to completing the line that will protect Dak Prescott in 2024. Barton was a Second-Team All-American in 2023, and a two-time First-Team All-ACC selection in each of the last two seasons (2022-2023). He allowed just two sacks and 10 pressures in 2023.
Round 2, Pick 56
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Orhorhoro profiled as the NFL Scouting Combine's most athletic defensive tackle, according to the league's NextGen Stats, after running the 40-yard dash in 4.89 seconds and hitting strong vertical (32 inches) and broad jumps (nine feet, eight inches) for someone who profiled as 6-feet-4-inches while weighing 294 pounds. The Cowboys could use help on the interior of their defensive line after losing Johnathan Hankins in free agency to the Seattle Seahawks. This gives 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith a young teammate who could help take some of the burden off of him up the middle against both the run and the pass.
Round 3, Pick 87
Trey Benson RB
Florida State • Jr • 6'1" / 223 lbs
Trey Benson has the prototypical build to be a team's lead running back, and he is incredibly elusive. Benson's 51% forced missed tackle rate in 2022 set Pro Football Focus' single-season record since they began tracking the metric in 2014, among those with at least 100 carries in a season. He also flourished as a drive finisher for Florida State, racking up 23 rushing touchdowns since 2022, the most in the ACC and tied for the ninth-most in the entire country. That's something Dallas needs in an RB after their red zone rollercoaster last season. As long as Benson's medical evaluation checks out, he had a gruesome knee injury in 2020, then this pick makes all the sense in the world.
Round 5, Pick 174
Walter Rouse OT
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Walter Rouse was one of the best offensive tackles at the East-West Shrine Bowl, which takes place at the Cowboys team facility, The Star. He performed well throughout the week of practice, and he has the desired size NFL teams want in an offensive tackle. Rouse could be a nice depth piece for Dallas.
Round 6, Pick 216
Tanor Bortolini IOL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Dallas needs a new center after Tyler Biadasz, also a Wisconsin alum, opted to follow Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders in free agency. Bortolini could compete with Brock Hoffman for the starting center spot. He ranked as the NFL Scouting Combine's most athletic center, according to the league's NextGen Stats. He measured at 6-foot-4, while weighing 303 pounds. Bortolini performed well in the 40 (4.94 seconds) as well as his jumps (nine feet and four-inch broad, 32-and-a-half-inch vertical) and agility drills (7.16 seconds in three-cone drill and 4.28 seconds in 20-yard shuttle). His arm length (31-and-a-half inches) is a knock against him as is some of his tape in pass-protection.
Round 7, Pick 233
Penn State • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs
Jacobs performed well at the East-West Shrine Bowl, showcasing his speed: he hit 20.31 mph per GPS player tracking in practice, which was the fastest time by a linebacker and tied for the eighth-fastest speed of any defender overall in the padded practices, per Zebra Sports. Jacobs is fluid in pass coverage, and he has the juice to be a nice depth piece to a thin Cowboys inside linebacker room.
Round 7, Pick 244
UCLA • Sr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Darius Muasau may not have the textbook frame teams look for in an inside linebacker, but his on-field presence was undeniable during practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Muasau possesses solid quick burst, but he could improve with his pursuit in the run game. The Cowboys are desperate for depth in the front seven, so they double up at linebacker to conclude their 2024 NFL Draft class.