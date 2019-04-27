Ex-Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield, son of Evander Holyfield, reportedly signs with Panthers

After going undrafted, it took Elijah Holyfield only a few minutes to latch on with an NFL team. His professional career will reportedly begin in Carolina.

Minutes after the 2019 NFL Draft ended, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the former Georgia running back is signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent. Holyfield is the son of former professional boxer, Evander.

UDFA news: The #Panthers are signing FA #Georgia RB Elijah Holyfield, source said. The son of Evander. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2019

During his three-year career at Georgia, Holyfield rushed for only 1,340 yards and nine touchdowns, but it's worth noting that 1,018 of those yards and seven of those touchdowns came during his final season. He also averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2018.

Before the draft, CBS Sports NFL draft writer Chris Trapasso praised Holyfield's vision, writing: "Holyfield is a lightning-fast processor when deciding the most efficient way to pick up yardage. He wastes no time hitting the cutback lane or finding a hole to the outside after linebackers crash inside." But a slow 40-yard dash time caused his stock to drop to the point where he went undrafted. Twenty-five running backs were selected in this year's draft.

In Carolina, Holyfield will be fighting for reps in a backfield that is led by Christian McCaffrey (the unquestioned starter) and bolstered by Cameron Artis-Payne, Reggie Bonnafon, and Elijah Hood. If Holyfield earns a roster spot over the summer, he'll have a chance to play against the team his dad wanted him to play for.

Evander Holyfield told me he wanted his son to play for the Falcons. Looks like Elijah Holyfield could play against the Falcons if he makes the Carolina Panthers — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) April 27, 2019

Holyfield was Trapasso's ninth-ranked running back and 119th overall prospect in this year's draft. So, this could be a signing that pays off for the Panthers.