Gator Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Tennessee vs. Indiana
Two large wideouts and a sturdy, bendy edge rusher are the prospects to watch in this bowl game
We'll get an intriguing Big Ten vs. SEC matchup in this year's Gator Bowl between the Indiana Hoosiers and Tennessee Volunteers, and it'll feature a trio of mid-round draft prospects.
We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.
How to watch
Date: Thursday, Jan. 2 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
TV: ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Indiana
Nick Westbrook, WR
Westbrook hasn't been a high-volume receiver for the Hoosiers, but he's averaged more than 15 yards per catch with 15 touchdowns over the past three seasons, and he's listed at 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds. His speed is more build-up than sudden, and he does have some lateral quickness to beat press at the line. Plus, at his size, he's a load to bring to the turf. There's some Day 3 potential for Westbrook.
Tennessee
Jauan Jennings, WR
Jennings is one of the premier big-bodied receivers in the 2019 class, and he's amazingly elusive after the catch. He consistently breaks tackles when he's not avoiding them in the open field, and he plays to every inch of his 6-3 frame. While not overly productive at Tennessee, he was held back by his quarterback play and will participate in the Senior Bowl. With a strong pre-draft process, Jennings could land on Day 2.
Darrell Taylor, EDGE
Taylor is a thick, high-motor edge rusher who understands how to use his arms to beat blockers at the point of attack, and while not a super-impressive athlete who wins with speed off the snap, he can flatten to the quarterback. A good edge setter with long arms at 6-4 and 255 pounds, Taylor could sneak onto the second day of the draft with a strong pre-draft showing. He registered 15 sacks and 19 tackles for loss over the past two years at Tennessee.
-
