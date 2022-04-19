Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71.21 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Charles Leno

Strengths:

Athletic specimen with incredibly long arms. Serious athletic pop off the snap. Very capable in space on screens and at the second level. His feet are outstanding, and he delivers a pop on contact. Reach-block capabilities are higher-end. Big-time reps against Alabama. Can create major torque in the run game. Anchor is solid. Has some awesome reps where his slide is quick and covers a lot of ground.

Weaknesses:

However, doesn't use his length as well as he should. His pass pro losses come when he lets EDGEs into his frame. Opens the gate too early. Kick slide isn't super consistent. Older prospect. Was in college for six years.

Accolades: