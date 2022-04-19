Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.92 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Vince Williams

Strengths:

Chenal is built like old-school middle linebacker. He shoots gaps, fights through blocks and he can be very disruptive in the backfield. He'll never be accused of running around blocks -- he consistently takes the shortest distance to ball. In fact, he's among the best in this class at flowing to ball on zone reads, beating offensive linemen to the spot, and then knifing into backfield to disrupt play. He's like having defensive lineman at the second level, in terms of toughness, a one-man goal-line stand.

Weaknesses:

While he shows an ability to drop into zones, his coverage responsibilities are the weakest part of this game. As such, his change of direction in the open field is just average, and the primary question NFL teams will have to answer is if he is a three-down player at the next level.

Accolades: