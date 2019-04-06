Marquise Brown NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about pro day, measurements, strengths, team fits

Marquise Brown is undersized by NFL standards (5-foot-9, 166 pounds), and there are concerns about his durability, but he is a special talent who had more than 1,000 receiving yards with Baker Mayfield in 2017 and more than 1,300 yards with Kyler Murray last season. He's one of the fastest players in this draft class who has first-round talent.

College career

Brown didn't receive any scholarship offers coming out of high school in Hollywood, Florida, but that changed after a year in junior college. During his first season in Norman, Oklahoma in 2017, he played in 13 games and caught 57 passes for 1,095 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2018, he played in 12 games and caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Among all FBS wide receivers, Brown ranked fourth in Pro Football Focus' yards per route run metric and was fifth in deep passing yards.

Combine/pro day results

Measurement Result Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 166 pounds Arms: 30 1/2 inches Hands: 9 inches

Workout Result 40-yard dash: -- Bench press: -- Vertical jump: -- Broad jump: -- 3-cone drill: -- 20-yard shuttle: -- 60-yard shuttle: --

Strengths/weaknesses

Strengths: Brown has blazing speed with the lateral quickness to match -- he has the ability to put his foot in the ground and get in and out of cuts, leaving defensive backs behind. And while he lacks strength as a blocker, he's willing to do the job. But Brown isn't just a one-trick pony -- he's great in the screen game, catches the ball cleanly, and is able to make defenders miss in small areas. A legit home-run hitter.

Home run No. 1:

Marquise Brown has 🔟 catches for 2⃣2⃣1⃣ yards through Oklahoma's first two games.



"Lights. Camera. Action. Hollywood Brown. 58 Yards. Game. Changer."



"Sometimes your Jimmy's just gotta be better than their Joe's, and that's this case right here."#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/lvkSFB5cCs — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 9, 2018

Home run No. 2:

Weaknesses: Brown won't make many contested catches because of his size, which also raises durability concerns. He suffered a Lisfranc injury in February that could sideline him till late summer. He's a first-round talent that may slip because of the injury.

NFL comparison

From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:

Santonio Holmes. Kind of a throwback here, and it's not the more commonly used comparison to DeSean Jackson. Holmes, who's a little bigger than Brown, averaged 18.4 yards per reception with 11 scores in his final season at Ohio State in 2005, almost identical to Brown's average of 18.3 during his two seasons in Norman with the Sooners. Holmes was a sub 4.40 guy as he entered the NFL -- which is around how fast Brown likely is -- and quickly established himself as a serious big-play threat who had some polish to his game with route running and positional flexibility. Brown isn't simply a screen and deep ball target, and he's crafty enough play on the outside and create space before the ball his thrown his way.

NFL teams in play to draft Brown

Bills: Buffalo loaded up on wide receivers during free agency and the No. 9 pick would be too early to draft Brown, but if the team trades down he would make a lot of sense in the 15-32 range.

Redskins: Washington needs a lot of help on offense. Case Keenum isn't the long-term answer at quarterback but he'll need somebody to throw to. And that could be Brown, a bona fide deep threat who reminds people of Tyreek Hill.

Giants: They traded Odell Beckham for the No. 17 pick, a third-rounder and Jabrill Peppers. If New York addresses quarterback or edge rusher at No. 6, it could look for Beckham's replacement with the 17th selection -- assuming Brown's still on the board.

Steelers: Who will step up in a post-Antonio Brown world? The team signed Donte Moncrief, but Brown (Antonio's cousin, as it turns out) will make his money going deep.

Ravens: Baltimore's search for a legit No. 1 receiver continues. And while they're moving to a run-first offense with Lamar Jackson, he has proven capable of throwing the ball. Brown could give the Ravens their first legit deep threat in as long as we can remember.

Chiefs: Most of Kansas City's needs are on the defensive side of the ball, but depending on what happens with Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs could be in the market for a downfield playmaker who has drawn comparisons to ... Hill.