NFL Draft 2020: Longtime NFL coach reportedly calls one WR prospect the best he's scouted in 40 years

The 2020 NFL Draft is considered to be one of the deepest draft classes in recently memory when it comes to the wide receiver position, as many believe there is talent to be had throughout each of the seven rounds. While there is the obvious elite talent such as CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, there is also other late-round talent such as Jauan Jennings, Lynn Bowden Jr. and Freddie Swain. There is one receiver, however, who is making a late push up draft boards -- and it's probably not who you would expect.

Last week, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com said he spoke with a longtime NFL offensive coordinator/receivers coach, who told Brooks that Justin Jefferson out of LSU is one of the best receivers he's ever studied, and believes he could be one of the safest picks in this class.

"He's one of the best receivers that I've ever studied in 40-plus years," the unidentified coach told Brooks. "He can do it all and has no fear and can play slot or outside. ... He's a baller who is much better than he's been credited. Trust me. The kid is a baller."

The versatile wideout who found success with prospective No. 1 overall pick quarterback Joe Burrow played all over the field -- whether it was on the outside or in the slot. In his junior season, Jefferson caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns as LSU went undefeated and beat Clemson in the College Football National Championship game. He had an incredible performance against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, when he caught 14 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns. All four of his receiving touchdowns came in the first half. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound receiver has the potential to be a premier wideout at the next level, and also ran a 4.43 40-yard-dash at the NFL combine.

Jefferson is considered by many to be a first-round pick, but he will likely be the fourth wide receiver taken behind Jeudy, Lamb and Ruggs III. The Philadelphia Eagles have long been considered a nice fit at No. 21 overall -- but if Brooks' report rings true, we might see Jefferson go much sooner than expected.