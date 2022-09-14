Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. The American Samoa native burst onto the college football scene by earning freshman All-American honors, then followed up his debut campaign by earning first-team All-Pac 12 honors from the conference's coaches last season. The Ducks' tackling machine is set up to have another ultra-productive year in 2022.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Sewell, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Redshirt Sophomore Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 251

: 251 Hometown : Malaeimi, American Samoa

: Malaeimi, American Samoa Interesting fact: Brother of Lions OT Penei Sewell, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Position: No. 2 LB | Overall: No. 17

High school: Orem (Orem, Utah)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9935)

National: 13 | ILB: 2 | Utah: 1 | All-time: 266

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps), second-team freshman All-American (MaxPreps), first-team All-USA Defense (USA Today), Utah's "Mr. Football" (The Deseret News), Utah Valley Football Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection

Check out Noah Sewell's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks FF PD INT 2022 2 5 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 2021 14 114 8.5 4.0 2 6 1 2020 7 45 6.5 2.0 1 0 0

College Accolades

Honors

2021: All-Pac-12 All-Conference first team

2020: Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year (coaches)

2020: Freshman All-American (247Sports, Rivals, The Athletic)

2020: All-Pac-12 honorable mention (coaches)



Notable statistics

2021: First Oregon player ever to be named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award (nation's best linebacker)

2020: One of two FBS true freshmen and the only in Power 5 to lead his team in tackles (45)



Initial scouting report

"Sewell has great size for the position. He displays good awareness and anticipation. The younger brother of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell has average top-end speed and burst, but his downhill closing speed is good. Coverage is one area of his game that can improve, but overall, the American Samoa-born linebacker has a solid foundation on which to build." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards