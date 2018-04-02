Player Blurb: Brandon Facyson, CB, Virginia Tech
NFL Draft analysis for Brandon Facyson, CB, Virginia Tech
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Very long, very long cornerback with natural coverage abilities. Build lends itself to slower agility. Not a burner down the field. Hit-or-miss tackler.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Newnan, Georgia, Facyson had five interceptions as a freshman but would not pick off another pass over the rest of his collegiate career. He notched 27 tackles (two for loss) in 2013, then saw his sophomore year cut short due to injury. As a redshirt sophomore the following year, Facyson played 12 games (10 starts) with 31 total tackles and 10 pass break-ups. He added 11 pass break-ups and a career-high 48 total tackles (four for loss) as a junior. Facyson made 11 starts his final season, with 19 tackles (two for loss) and five pass break-ups on the year. -- R.J. White
-
-
-
-
-
-
