Player Blurb: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Wins with top-level quickness off the line and at the top of his route stem. Plus body control near sideline. Twitchy after the catch. Good, not great long speed. Consistent hands. Should be the conversation mid-to-late first round.

College Recap:

Ridley, like star wide receivers Julio Jones and Amari Cooper before him, was featured in the Alabama offense from his very first season on campus. The former five-star recruit led the team in receptions (89), receiving yards (1,045) and receiving touchdowns (7) as a true freshman in 2015 and helped the Crimson Tide win its 16th national championship. His numbers dipped a bit the following season with ArDarius Stewart stepping up his game in 2016, but Ridley was still able to record more than 72 catches for 769 yards and seven more touchdowns. With Stewart leaving school early after the 2016 campaign, Ridley was once again the No. 1 option in the passing game this past season. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native caught nearly 50 more passes than the Tide’s No. 2 receiver and ended his junior year with 63 receptions, 967 yards and five touchdowns – and a second national title. Before declaring for the draft following the overtime win over Georgia, Ridley ended his Alabama tenure as one of only two receivers to register 200 career receptions (204), joining Cooper (208) in the Tide record books. He caught a pass in every game he suited up in, which was ultimately 44 consecutive contests. - Charlie Potter, BamaOnLine