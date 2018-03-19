Player Blurb: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
NFL Draft analysis for Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Prototypical size, weight, and length along with rare athleticism. Demolishes defensive linemen in the run game. Some leaky reps in pass-protection but typically wins due to quick feet and powerful hands. Should go late in Round 1 or early in Round 2.
College Recap:
A 247Sports three-star recruit out of Southfield, Mich., Okorafor played in 12 games as a freshman and started 13 at right tackle as a sophomore. He was moved to left tackle for his junior season, where he started 14 games for an offensive line that Pro Football Focus ranked No. 4 in the nation. Okorafor was named a first-team All-American by the FWAA for his work in 2017. He also earned a second-straight appearance on the All-MAC first team in 2017 while blocking for a rushing game that finished 23rd in the nation in his senior season by averaging 224.8 yards per game. --R.J. White
-
-
-
-
-
-
