Player Blurb: Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, UConn
NFL Draft analysis for Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, UConn
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Tall, powerful nose tackle with impressive flashes to read-and-react before dispatching a blocker to make a play near the line of scrimmage against the run. Adequate at best with his hands and quickness as a pass-rusher. Likely two-down player in the NFL.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Rockaway Park, NY, Fatukasi played all 12 games as a redshirt freshman with three starts at defensive tackle, racking up 31 tackles (three for loss). He earned honorable mention All-AAC honors after totaling 51 tackles (eight for loss) with 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles as a sophomore. Fatukasi totaled 43 tackles as a junior with 2.5 sacks, and he had his first career double-digit tackle game with 10 against ECU.
Fatukasi improved as a senior, with 45 tackles (7.5 for loss) and four sacks. He had a stretch early in the year with a tackle for loss in four of five games, including a two-sack performance against Tulsa in which he totaled nine tackles. Fatukasi closed out his career by getting a sack in his final game at Cincinnati. -- R.J. White
