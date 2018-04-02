Player Blurb: Kylie Fitts, DE, Utah

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Plus athlete who displays flashes of impressive pass-rushing moves but doesn't seem to play up to his athleticism or level of refinement. Too often he rushes and doesn't work through the block to get to the quarterback. Good size and length.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Redlands, California, Fitts saw limited action as a freshman at UCLA before transferring to Utah the following year. He played in all 13 games (11 starts) in 2015, racking up 40 total tackles, seven sacks, 10 pass break-ups and four forced fumbles. He had a season-high seven tackles and three pass break-ups against his former team late in the year. Fitts started only two games as a junior before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Coming back after essentially only playing one of his last four years (sitting out one year as a transfer, missing one year due to injury and barely playing as a freshman), Fitts again dealt with injuries in 2017, though he was able to make 10 starts while totaling 23 tackles and three sacks, including a two-sack game against San Jose State. -- R.J. White