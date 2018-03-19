Player Blurb: Marcus Baugh, TE, Ohio State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Good size, sturdy tight end who looks like a basketball small forward on the football field. Lumbering movements and speed, but impressive balance, surprising make-you-miss ability and reliable hands-catcher. Won't be a seam threat in the NFL due to lack of separation skills but has value as No. 2 tight end due to his size, athleticism, and hands.

College Recap:

A four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite out of Riverside, Calif., Baugh redshirted his first year in the program (2013) and then was the third-team tight end for two seasons (2014-15). As a first-year starter as a fourth-year junior in 2016, Baugh hauled in 24 receptions for 269 yards (11.2 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten. As a fifth-year senior in 2017, Baugh raised his statistics to 28 receptions for 304 yards (10.9 yards per catch) and five TDs. He repeated as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. -- Dave Biddle