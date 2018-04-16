Player Blurb: Michael Dickson, P, Texas

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Best punter in this class with an enormous leg and outstanding touch on shorter kicks.

College Recap:

Recruited out of the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra, Australia, Dickson was honorable mention All-Big 12 as a freshman, using his Australian Rules football background to step in and average 41.3 yards on his 77 punts. He racheted it up the followingyear, earning third-team AP All-American honors and being named a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's top punter each year. He finished his sophomore season averaging 47.4 yards on 65 punts, putting 46.2 percent of them inside the 20.

Dickson did himself one better as a junior, winning the Ray Guy Award and unanimous All-American honors after averaging 47.4 yards again and leading the nation with a net punting average of 44.2 yards while putting 50 percent of his punts inside the 20. Dickson then decided to declare early for the draft. -- R.J. White