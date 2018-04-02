Player Blurb: Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane
NFL Draft analysis for Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Smaller outside cornerback who thrives in off man situations. Blazing downfield speed and enough fluidity to stay with more athletic wideouts. Quickly recognizes route concepts and has elite awareness when the ball is arriving. Will get his hands on plenty of passes. Underrated prospect.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Harvey, Louisiana, Nickerson suffered a season-ending injury early in his first year and took a redshit season. He came back to rack up 51 total tackles (2.5 for loss) and nab six interceptions, including two in a win at Houston, and earning honorable mention All-AAC honors. Nickerson returned a fumble for a TD as a sophomore while totaling 46 tackles (3.5 for loss), then came back with 29 total tackles and four interceptions, returning one for a TD, as a junior before being named second-team All-AAC.
Nickerson was a first-team All-AAC player in his senior year after racking up a career-high 55 total tackles (two for loss) and intercepting six more passes, giving him 16 interceptions in his collegiate career. He had a pick in each of his last three games to close the season in strong fashion heading into a potential NFL career. -- R.J. White
