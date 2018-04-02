Player Blurb: Tray Matthews, SS, Auburn
NFL Draft analysis for Tray Matthews, SS, Auburn
Draft Prospect Outlook:
NFL-safety size with typically consistent demonstrations of cornerback-like agility, especially when striking downhill on crossing routes. Deep range is lacking. As is long speed and high-level production. Adequate mid-round safety.
College Recap:
Tray Matthews began his career at Georgia, where he started six games as a freshman and was part of the memorable "Prayer at Jordan-Hare" pass against Auburn in which a tipped pass led to the go-ahead touchdown and victory for the Tigers. Less than a year later, he transferred to Auburn, took some ribbing from his new teammates about the tipped pass, sat out a season and became an All-SEC star at safety. He finished his career with five interceptions and rarely allowed a big pass go over his head during his days at Auburn. He battled a shoulder injury in 2015 and nagging hamstring issues throughout his career, but he still managed to lead the team with 76 tackles.
A rangy safety who can lay a big lick, Matthews is great playing assignments and rarely blows coverages. He didn't pick off many passes in his career, but he was consistent and considered a strength throughout his career on the back end of Auburn's defense -- which improved to a top-10 unit as he garnered All-SEC nods during his final two seasons with the Tigers. -- Brandon Marcello
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
Mock: Broncos watch QB well dry up
Could we actually see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks of the draft?
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up