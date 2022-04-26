Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83.06 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Pernell McPhee

Strengths:

Heavy-handed power rusher. Has a case for possessing the strongest, most poppy hands among any EDGE in the class. Rocks back blockers at any position, and when he uses a pass-rush move, it moves the blocker on almost every occasion. Bull rush power is legitimate. Uses his powerful mitts well against the run, too. Burst is solid, not spectacular. Same goes for his bend. Has an NFL DE frame today.

Weaknesses:

Needs to improve his run defending and specifically diagnosing misdirection. Wish he deployed his hands more frequently as a pass rusher. At times he tries to wrap the corner too tightly and falls or is pushed past the QB. Rushed a lot from a three-man front, which didn't give him a ton of pin-his-ears-back rush attempts from the outside.

Accolades: