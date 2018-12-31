Sugar Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Texas vs. Georgia bowl game

This year's Sugar Bowl is loaded with top-level draft prospects on Texas and Georgia, the runners-up in the Big 12 and SEC.

No, the Bulldogs don't have as many high-caliber prospects as they did in 2018, but plenty of Georgia alums will hear their name called in April.

Texas enjoyed its best season in a while. Two towering receivers, a large edge-rusher, and a disruptive corner had a lot to do with the Longhorns' impressive campaign.

We're going game by game during bowl season to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Texas

Kris Boyd, CB

Boyd is a feisty outside corner who plays the ball awesomely in the air. He's seemingly always aware when it's approaching, and he has the athleticism and length to get his hands on the ball often. Boyd had 15 pass breakups in each of the past two seasons. He has good size at 6-foot-0 and 195 pounds. His plant-and-drive is explosive, and he can jump with taller receivers. I'll be shocked if Boyd's available in the third round.

Omenihu is a large, power defensive end at 6-6 and 275 pounds, and he finally played to his potential in 2018 with 9.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. He has long arms he uses well and possesses the acceleration needed to threaten the quickness of any offensive lineman he faces. Because of his size, he can run from the inside in nickel packages but is best on the edge. If he tests well at the combine, I believe Omenihu will be on the first-round radar.

Collin Johnson, WR

A fluid athlete at around 6-6, Johnson didn't meet expectations in terms of production this season, but all the tools are there for him to be a well-rounded outside receiver at the NFL level. He had 945 yards receiving this season at close to 16 yards per catch. Johnson is always open two feet above his head, and he's a freaky rebounder down the field. He's not stiff whatsoever, which allows him to create separation before the catch too. He looks like a second-round pick.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR

Even at 6-4 and 220-plus pounds, Humphrey returned kicks for Texas, which should tell you what the coaches thought about his springy athleticism. He's more of a jagged athlete than Johnson but has similar high-pointing abilities. He had 79 receptions for over 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns on the season. Humphrey is an intriguing prospect because he's an athletic slot wideout with tremendous size for the position.

Georgia

Lamont Gaillard, C

Gaillard is a compact, run-blocking specialist who could struggle at times against bigger defensive tackles at the pro level. The 6-2, 308-pound pivot has already appeared in 43 games for the Bulldogs and is rarely caught out of position or bending at the waist, which makes up for him not being the most gifted athlete. Gaillard plays with a mean streak and routinely has outstanding pad level.

Walker is a tall, versatile edge-rusher who's more of a physical specimen than a finished product. He had 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2018, and has tons of length at 6-3 and 245 pounds. With more confidence in his hand work and power at the point of attack, Walker can be a useful stand-up outside linebacker in the NFL.

Elijah Holyfield, RB

Holyfield took over for the legendary Nick Chubb and Sony Michel duo ... and thrived. He has a scary blend of violent lateral agility and contact balance, and he undoubtedly runs with power at a chiseled 5-11 and 215 pounds. Holyfield's equally as efficient between the tackles as he is in space, but he's quicker than fast down the field. He could ultimately be the second or third back off the board in April. The pre-draft process will be vital for him. If he tests well, the second round won't be out of the question.