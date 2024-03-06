The NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up in Indianapolis just a few days ago, and several draft prospects took advantage of the platform to create separation amongst their peers.

Here are my top 25 personal prospect rankings after the event that brought media, fans, team personnel and more to the Midwest by planes, trains and automobiles:

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

When the most recent college football season began, Harrison was the top-rated wide receiver with a bullet. I could have never imagined that another would even come close, but to the credit of a few, they did. Harrison is just a unique combination of size, speed and route-running.

2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

First and foremost, a quarterback has to be capable of making plays within the structure of the offense. The ability to extend plays and make accurate throws in space are secondary. Williams does both well. He was criticized for the emotions he showed mid-season, and everyone had an opinion on his personality going into the NFL Combine. Although he did not compete, Williams helped his stock by showing his personality and answered questions about which team may draft him.

3. OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Alt showed tremendous growth over the past year. He must have been doing yoga every Saturday morning because his flexibility really improved. Alt is just a professional in the way that he runs his arc and uses his hands. After testing well in Indianapolis, it is easy to see him being a franchise left tackle for a decade-plus.

4. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Nabers has been a personal favorite all year. There is a soft spot in my heart for a wide receiver who can twist and contort his body in midair like a member of Cirque du Soleil. It is a skill that often indicates whether or not a pass-catcher will have success at the next level.

5. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Odunze was a good wide receiver last year, but he was a great wide receiver this year. Despite measuring 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, Odunze ran fast and jumped high in Indianapolis. His 6.88-second 3-cone drill was great for a prospect of that stature. Washington manufactured ways to get the ball in his hands this past season, whether that was in the short-to-intermediate game or downfield.

6. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The Georgia culture was on displays again this year, as another player returned to the team from injury despite already being in a position to be drafted early. Bowers is an improving blocker, but a sensational pass-catching mismatch.

7. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

It turns out that the 5-star recruit who went to Alabama is really good. Turner just turned 21 years old, and he celebrated by pacing the field at the NFL Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds and leaped 40.5 inches. He was EDGE1 coming into the event and departs in the same position.

8. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Mitchell had six interceptions over his final two seasons. He has the size and the speed to be a quality man coverage cornerback at the next level. The MAC star's competitive spirit is what fuels him to play downhill in run support and compete at the catch point. The only question some may have had for him is competition level, but he more than held his own at the Senior Bowl in January.

9. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Maye is a projection. He has prototypical NFL quarterback size and arm strength. Maye does a good job of reading defenses but too often throws into coverage. There is no part of the football field that is off-limits to him, and he is able to rip it into tight windows.

10. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Fuaga has played right tackle for the Beavers. He is a big man that mauls opponents in the run game but, as he showed at the NFL Combine during on-field drills, he is also a fluid athlete that is nimble on his feet. Fuaga really thrust himself into the conversation to be the second offensive tackle off the board.

11. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Arnold did not break any NFL Combine records, but that is not who he is as a player. He is smart, instinctual and smooth. His best moments came during the on-field portion of the event. Arnold is another young player that has been coached up by one of the best teachers -- Nick Saban.

12. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Fashanu had a solid to good combine experience. He did have small hands, but the biggest impact felt for him was just how well others at his position performed and measured. The drum beat goes on as Fashanu is still a relatively young player, but his size and movement skills are so natural for a player of that size.

13. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

There may not have been a bigger winner than Verse. He consistently won with power in Tallahassee, but the Albany transfer showed that he has more athletic ability than given credit for. Verse ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds after posting a 35-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-7-broad jump. He ended his senior season on a high note and carried that momentum straight into the pre-draft process.

14. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

No player has shown more progress over a one-year period than Daniels. The Heisman Trophy winner won with his arm and his legs while in Baton Rouge. He showed great leadership and was able to pull the most out of his teammates. Daniels can still improve in his ability to work the middle of the field but his decision-making has improved dramatically.

15. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Mims could very well be the first tackle off the board if he had proven to be more reliable during his short time with the Bulldogs. With his role in jeopardy, Mims entered the transfer portal in 2022 and very nearly ended up at Florida State, who was sanctioned earlier this year for their role in his recruitment. He stepped into the limelight late in the 2022 season and more than held his own against Ohio State, but injuries would nag him over the course of the next year. Yes, Mims has great size and athletic ability, but he is also well-trained technically.

16. JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Latham had his own orbit at the NFL Combine. It was easy to see his size on film, but his arm length and wingspan were remarkable. The right tackle did not take part in testing but did nothing to hurt himself alongside his peers. In a normal year for the position, Latham would be taken much earlier than he likely will this year.

17. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

McCarthy's future requires a bit of vision. He shows the ability to make every throw on the field but in a smaller sample size. Michigan had a run-heavy offense that shielded McCarthy. There is no question that he has been a winner at every stage of his career. He has shown toughness and teammates fight for him. The intangibles are off the charts, but is he a quarterback who will be able to take over a game when the situation necessitates?

18. Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Murphy showed the speed and explosion that has allowed him to shoot gaps and get on the hips of blockers during his collegiate career, but seeing his frame in person was striking. He has a strong lower body, and despite being shorter in stature, his build gives confidence that he will be able to hold up at the point of attack in the run game.

19. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Thomas is a big-bodied wide receiver whose route-running was better than expected. He ran really fast and jumped high and far. When identifying the prospects who can develop into dominant "X" receivers, Thomas is one who has the size and athletic profile to do just that in the NFL.

20. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Latu's workout does not jump off the page in the same way that Turner's or Verse's did, but that was not unexpected. Latu still tested well and is further along on the technical side. The pass-rusher has multiple moves in his bag and knows how to string them together to get after the quarterback.

21. Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

Fautanu moved as well as anyone during the on-field portion of the Combine. He sunk his hips and flattened down the line without drifting. Fautanu played left tackle for the Huskies. Some talent evaluators may want to move him inside, but I am a firm believer that a lineman should be given an opportunity to play tackle until they prove they can not.

22. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Mitchell was a coveted recruit when he signed with Georgia. The arrow was pointing up for him when he was leaving Athens and only continued to climb when he arrived in Austin. Mitchell has great size to go along with some of the better testing numbers that were seen in Indianapolis over the past week. He is not a project, either. Mitchell is a prospect who has shown steady improvement as a route-runner, and there is no reason to think that won't continue in the NFL.

23. Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Robinson did not run as fast as Turner or Verse, but that's not a big surprise considering he weighs 30 to 40 pounds more. Robinson is unique in this draft class because he has the size and capability to play on the edge or move inside dependent upon the situation. He is not going to take over games as a pass rusher, but he fills a specific role at a high level.

24. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Guyton's path to the NFL is not all that different from Anton Harrison, who preceded him. His foot quickness is as good as any tackle prospect in the class, but he is still developing as a student of the game. He has great size and the athletic profile to lock down a starting role for several years.

25. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

Abrams-Draine is one of my favorites to watch in this draft class. Most have his teammate, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., rated higher, but Abrams-Draine is a fluid prospect who transitions well across the field. The cornerback will play downhill in run support and is competitive at the catch point. He gets a little too juiced up at times and will grab the jersey, but his style is entertaining to watch.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.