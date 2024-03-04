The NFL Combine ended with the offensive linemen and specialists on the field Sunday. Reflecting back on the week in Indianapolis, here are some of the biggest winners and losers as it relates to their 2024 NFL Draft fate:

Winners

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

Fautanu played left tackle for the Huskies but some project him as an interior player at the next level. Those that had concerns about his ability to hold up on the outside were likely proven wrong on Sunday. He moved incredibly well on the field but also tested well. His 5.01 seconds 40-yard dash suggests that he can run the arc with some of the league's quicker pass rushers. His arm length was 34.5 inches so that allows him to get into the defender's pads and dictate action at the point of attack.

DT Braden Fiske, Florida State

Few have won the pre-draft process the way the Western Michigan transfer has this year. Fiske was a disruptive talent at the Senior Bowl in January. At nearly 300 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds and was a standout in every other metric as well. When it came time to go through the on-field drills, Fiske was incredibly nimble over the bags.

The defensive line group had a strong showing as Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro and Texas' Byron Murphy II also tested really well.

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu: that was the conversation for most in media when discussing which tackle will come off the board first. Fuaga's performance is going to change that moving forward. He may not be the first taken but he deserves to be mentioned alongside his peers.

The offensive tackles, in general, lived up to the hype. Georgia's Amarius Mims certainly looked the part of an NFL tackle while Notre Dame's Alt had one of the better testing days. Alabama's JC Latham did not participate in athletic testing, but he won the measurements.

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Mitchell ran .13 seconds slower than his Texas teammate, Xavier Worthy, but also weighed 40 pounds more. At 6-foot-2, the one-time Georgia transfer had a 39.5 inch vertical jump and an 11-feet-4-inch broad jump. His size and athletic profile are that of a top flight pass catcher in the NFL, which will likely catapult him into the first round.

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Mitchell has 'A's' across his report card over the past few months. He recorded six interceptions in his final two seasons with the Rockets. He has shown the speed to carry routes vertically but can also transition across the field and trigger quickly downfield in run support. Mitchell singed the turf of Lucas Oil Stadium running a 4.33 second 40-yard dash and jumped out of the stadium.

EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Turner had Pterodactyl arms (34 3/8 inches) with a 4.46 seconds 40-yard dash and a 40.5 inch vertical jump. As a former five-star recruit, it was known that the Fort Lauderdale native had immense athletic ability but receiving that validation after just turning 21-years-old will be tantalizing for teams.

EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Verse ended the season on a high note recording 4.5 sacks over the final two games. He consistently won with power as a Seminole but took his game up a notch towards the end. Verse tested like a player that does not have to rely solely on strength and power to win at the next level though. The Albany transfer had a 4.58 seconds 40-yard dash with a 35-inch vertical jump and a 10-feet-7-inch broad jump.

Losers

EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas

Booker was one of my favorite sleeper prospects coming into the week. He weighed in at 240 pounds, which was lower than the film suggested. If he had dropped weight and ran a fast 40-yard dash, then it would have been understandable, but his 4.79 seconds was not impressive.

RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame

Estime had the slowest 40-yard dash time (4.71 seconds) among the running backs and wide receivers. It would be the third slowest among tight ends. His vertical and broad jumps were solid to good but, if he were to go on to have a long NFL career, then he will be an outlier as far as 40-yard dash times are concerned.

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

McKinstry was unable to participate as he deals with an injury. Alabama's Terrion Arnold and Mitchell had strong days, while Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds before bowing out prematurely due to an injury. McKinstry needs a sub 4.5 second 40-yard dash to really keep his stock towards the top of the cornerback class as others have surged up the board.

John Ross

Ross held the 40-yard dash record time (4.22 seconds) for seven years but it finally fell Saturday with Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy running the event in 4.21 seconds. At the time of Ross' run, East Carolina running back Chris Johnson had held the record (4.24 seconds) for nine years.

Ross would go on to become the No. 9 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.