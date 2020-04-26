Undrafted free agent tracker 2020: Rookie signings from all 32 NFL teams in one spot following NFL Draft

College players who didn't get drafted are now free to sign with any team in the NFL

After three busy days, the first-ever all-virtual NFL draft is complete, with 255 different players joining the pros. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow kicked things off at No. 1 overall and Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder rounded things out as Mr. Irrelevant.

Just because the rookie showcase is complete, however, doesn't mean the chaos is over. All 32 NFL teams will now be looking to fill out their offseason rosters with undrafted free agent signings, scouring the college ranks for any talent that somehow got overlooked or was not eligible for the draft.

Rookie free agents are just as big of a gamble as draft picks, but history tells us they're also a worthwhile endeavor. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted recently that there are more undrafted free agents than No. 1 overall picks in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A number of NFL legends, from Kurt Warner and Warren Moon to Jason Peters and James Harrison, never heard their name called on draft day. And there are plenty of active NFL stars who entered the league as free agents -- Austin Ekeler, Adam Thielen and Chris Harris among them.

With that in mind, let's get to the full list of this year's undrafted free agent signings. The list will be updated periodically until each team officially announces their UDFA class, which should happen by the end of the week.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

  • Reggie Gilliam, FB, Toledo
  • Ike Brown, CB, FIU

Miami Dolphins

  • Benito Jones, DT, Ole Miss

New England Patriots

  • J'Mar Smith, QB, Louisiana Tech
  • Will Hastings, WR, Auburn
  • Bill Murray, DT, William & Mary
  • Myles Bryant, CB, Washington

New York Jets

  • Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska
  • Javelin Guidry Jr., CB, Utah

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

  • Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah
  • Eli Wolf, TE, Georgia

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Kendall Futrell, LB, ECU

Cleveland Browns

  • Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami

AFC South

Houston Texans

  • Cordel Iwuagwu, OG, TCU

Indianapolis Colts

  • Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Tavien Feaster, RB, South Carolina
  • J.R. Reed, S, Georgia
  • Kobe Williams, CB, Arizona State

Tennessee Titans

  • Mason Kinsey, WR, Berry College (Division III)
  • Kobe Smith, DT, South Carolina State

AFC West

Denver Broncos

  • Riley Neal, QB, Vanderbilt

Las Vegas Raiders

  • TBD

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Joe Gaziano, EDGE, Northwestern

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn
  • Bryan Wright, LB, Cincinnati
  • Darryl Williams, C, Mississippi State

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

  • Francis Bernard, LB, Utah
  • Ron'Dell Carter, EDGE, James Madison
  • Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina
  • Stephen Guidry, WR, Mississippi State
  • Ladarius Hamilton, EDGE, North Texas
  • Luther Kirk, S, Illinois State
  • Garrett Marino, EDGE, UAB
  • Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan
  • Sewo Oloniula, RB, TCU
  • Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island
  • Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech
  • Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State

New York Giants

  • TBD

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Noah Togiai, TE, Oregon State
  • Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor

Washington Redskins

  • Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
  • Steven Montez, QB, Colorado

NFC North

Chicago Bears

  • Badara Traore, OT, LSU

Detroit Lions

  • Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

Green Bay Packers

  • TBD

Minnesota Vikings

  • Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

  • TBD

Carolina Panthers

  • Cam Sutton, TE, Fresno State
  • Myles Hartsfield, DB, Ole Miss

New Orleans Saints

  • Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon
  • Malcolm Roach, DT, Texas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Reid Sinnett, QB, San Diego

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

  • Zane Lewis, CB, Air Force

Los Angeles Rams

  • Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia
  • Josh Love, QB, San Jose State

San Francisco 49ers

  • JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor
  • Chris Finke, WR, Notre Dame
  • DeMarkus Acy, DB, Missouri
  • Jared Mayden, S, Alabama

Seattle Seahawks

  • Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State
