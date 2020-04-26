Undrafted free agent tracker 2020: Rookie signings from all 32 NFL teams in one spot following NFL Draft

After three busy days, the first-ever all-virtual NFL draft is complete, with 255 different players joining the pros. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow kicked things off at No. 1 overall and Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder rounded things out as Mr. Irrelevant.

Just because the rookie showcase is complete, however, doesn't mean the chaos is over. All 32 NFL teams will now be looking to fill out their offseason rosters with undrafted free agent signings, scouring the college ranks for any talent that somehow got overlooked or was not eligible for the draft.

Rookie free agents are just as big of a gamble as draft picks, but history tells us they're also a worthwhile endeavor. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted recently that there are more undrafted free agents than No. 1 overall picks in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A number of NFL legends, from Kurt Warner and Warren Moon to Jason Peters and James Harrison, never heard their name called on draft day. And there are plenty of active NFL stars who entered the league as free agents -- Austin Ekeler, Adam Thielen and Chris Harris among them.

With that in mind, let's get to the full list of this year's undrafted free agent signings. The list will be updated periodically until each team officially announces their UDFA class, which should happen by the end of the week.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Reggie Gilliam, FB, Toledo

Ike Brown, CB, FIU

Miami Dolphins

Benito Jones, DT, Ole Miss

New England Patriots

J'Mar Smith, QB, Louisiana Tech

Will Hastings, WR, Auburn

Bill Murray, DT, William & Mary

Myles Bryant, CB, Washington

New York Jets

Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

Javelin Guidry Jr., CB, Utah

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah

Eli Wolf, TE, Georgia

Cincinnati Bengals

Kendall Futrell, LB, ECU

Cleveland Browns

Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton

Pittsburgh Steelers

Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami

AFC South

Houston Texans

Cordel Iwuagwu, OG, TCU

Indianapolis Colts

Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tavien Feaster, RB, South Carolina

J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

Kobe Williams, CB, Arizona State

Tennessee Titans

Mason Kinsey, WR, Berry College (Division III)

Kobe Smith, DT, South Carolina State

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Riley Neal, QB, Vanderbilt

Las Vegas Raiders

TBD

Los Angeles Chargers

Joe Gaziano, EDGE, Northwestern

Kansas City Chiefs

Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn

Bryan Wright, LB, Cincinnati

Darryl Williams, C, Mississippi State

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Francis Bernard, LB, Utah

Ron'Dell Carter, EDGE, James Madison

Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina

Stephen Guidry, WR, Mississippi State

Ladarius Hamilton, EDGE, North Texas

Luther Kirk, S, Illinois State

Garrett Marino, EDGE, UAB

Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan

Sewo Oloniula, RB, TCU

Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island

Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech

Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State



New York Giants

TBD

Philadelphia Eagles

Noah Togiai, TE, Oregon State

Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor

Washington Redskins

Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

Steven Montez, QB, Colorado

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Badara Traore, OT, LSU

Detroit Lions

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

Green Bay Packers

TBD

Minnesota Vikings

Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

TBD

Carolina Panthers

Cam Sutton, TE, Fresno State

Myles Hartsfield, DB, Ole Miss

New Orleans Saints

Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon

Malcolm Roach, DT, Texas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Reid Sinnett, QB, San Diego

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Zane Lewis, CB, Air Force

Los Angeles Rams

Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia

Josh Love, QB, San Jose State

San Francisco 49ers

JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor

Chris Finke, WR, Notre Dame



DeMarkus Acy, DB, Missouri

Jared Mayden, S, Alabama

Seattle Seahawks