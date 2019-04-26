2019 NFL Draft Grades: Dolphins get an A+ for Christian Wilkins pick, landing difference-maker for D-line

With the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Dolphins selected Christian Wilkins, defensive tackle out of Clemson. Thick, muscular, well-rounded defensive tackle who can carry out multiple responsibilities up front, whether it be one-gapping or eating blockers. Good, not great athleticism but is a polished hand work defender who can overpower guards and centers. Should be a solid asset for the team that drafts him for his entire career.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: A+

Pete Prisco: This is my favorite pick of the entire draft so far. Love this pick. I think this kid is going to be a star. I was all over Grady Jarrett when he was picked and I think Wilkins could be even better. This is a good building block for Brian Flores and his staff.

Looking for your daily fix of NFL news and analysis? Look no further than the Pick Six Podcast. CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson (and guests) gets you up to speed each day in about 30 minutes with what's trending in the NFL world so that you're always in the know. Go subscribe right now!

Fantasy impact



Dave Richard: As a football fan, I can't argue with the Dolphins' pick of Christian Wilkins. He's a beast on the field, especially when it comes to pass rush, and a good dude off the field. As a Fantasy Football player, I don't see much value. Wilkins will play on the Dolphins defensive line and should come up with a handful of sacks per year. I don't see him contributing much else. Maybe he'll be a final-round pick in deeper IDP leagues? The Dolphins DST will be a good unit in 2020 or 2021, but not in this rebuilding season.

NFL comparison: Larry Ogunjobi

Chris Trapasso: Ogunjobi was a little lighter as a prospect than Wilkins is now. As Ogunjobi did at Charlotte, Wilkins had a long, illustrious career at Clemson thanks to a high motor, solid athletic traits, and the ability to defeat any type of block sent his way. Also, both players flourish in the trenches because they're country strong and aren't easily pushed off their foundation against the run. Like Ogunjobi has been in his first two seasons in Cleveland, I expect Wilkins to step in as well-rounded of a player as it gets at defensive tackle -- while maybe never being spectacular.

College career

Ryan Wilson: Wilkins came out of high school as a five-star recruit. As a freshman at Clemson he played in 11 games and had two sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. As a sophomore in 2016, Wilkins improved to 3.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He improved on his sack totals as a junior (5.0 to go along with nine tackles for loss), and in 2018 he had 5.5 sacks and 14 passes defended. For his career, Wilkins also had 15 passes defended.

Among all FBS defensive linemen, Wilkins ranked second in Pro Football Focus' pass-rush productivity metric. He was also second in run-stop percentage.

Strengths

Ryan Wilson: Wilkins can play over center or as a 1 or 2-technique but he also shows speed to shoot the gaps and regularly requires double-teams. He has an effective swim move to beat one-on-one interior linemen to get into backfield and he has a good motor, never giving up on play, hustles downfield to make tackle. Not as explosive or strong as Quinnen Williams but consistent, surprisingly quick and smart. Was also the personal protector on the punt team and even took a snap at safety in the 2018 spring game:

A 300-pound safety wrecking offenses? Sign us up for more of Christian Wilkins in the secondary, @ClemsonFB! pic.twitter.com/5M0GkgqUPe — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 14, 2018

Weaknesses

Ryan Wilson: Can disappear during stretches and struggles to hold up against double teams, though he had no problem against Alabama here:

Holy Christian Wilkins pic.twitter.com/GX0QEQOniz — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) February 1, 2019



