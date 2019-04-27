2019 NFL Draft: Seahawks stop D.K. Metcalf's fall after moving back into Round 2 in trade with Patriots

With the No. 64 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Seahawks traded up to select D.K. Metcalf, wide receiver out of Ole Miss. Eats up cushion against cornerbacks and despite poor shuttle and 3-cone drills at the combine, routinely shows the ability to put the foot in the ground and get and out of breaks. He's good at creating separation with shoulder fakes and blazing speed (4.33 40). Also displays soft hands when hauling in long arcing throws, can high-point the ball on fade routes and has strong hands to fight off physical cornerbacks for the ball.

Seahawks: B-

Fantasy impact



NFL comparison: Demaryius Thomas

Chris Trapasso: Let me start by writing Metcalf has more juice than Thomas, but the latter was certainly not a plodder in his prime. Thomas began his career as a large, athletic specimen with a raw game, and it showed. His first two seasons in Denver were pedestrian at their very best. As he learned the intricacies of running routes, Thomas erupted with five-consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Even as he matured in the NFL, Thomas was best used as a bubble screen, slant, and go-route wideout, and that's precisely how Metcalf needs to be featured to tap into every ounce of his massive talent. Like Thomas too, Metcalf will have the occasional bad drop but come down with circus grabs downfield.

College career

Ryan Wilson: Metcalf played in just two games as a freshman before he was sideline with a foot injury. In those two appearances he had two catches -- both touchdowns. He played in 12 games in 2017 and logged 39 receptions for 647 yards and seven touchdowns. Metcalf was off to a hot start last season before a neck injury ended his 2018 campaign after seven games. Still, he managed 26 receptions for 569 yards (21.9 YPC) and five scores.

Among all FBS wide receivers, Metcalf ranked 11th in Pro Football Focus' deep-pass-catch-rate metric and was 18th in yards per route run. He was also 127th in drop rate.

Strengths

Ryan Wilson: Huge downfield target with an enormous catch radius. Metcalf eats up cushion against cornerbacks and despite poor shuttle and 3-cone drills at the combine, he routinely shows the ability to put the foot in the ground and get and out of breaks. He's good at creating separation with shoulder fakes and blazing speed (see that 4.33 40). He also displays soft hands when hauling in long arcing throws, can high-point the ball on fade routes and has strong hands to fight off physical cornerbacks for the ball.

Here's his one-handed grab on the first play against Alabama that resulted in a 75-yard touchdown. There's a lot to like here:

Ole Miss WR DK Metcalf @dkmetcalf14 went viral last week for being insane shape for the combine.

The physically opposing 6'4 225lb WR also runs some good looking routes. Here he gets off the line well, shakes the CB,& makes a nice outreached grab for TD vs. Alabama pic.twitter.com/c7VnPydSeA — Jared Tokarz (@NFLDraftInsider) February 20, 2019

Weaknesses

Ryan Wilson: We mentioned the drops above -- are those concentration-related or indicative of a bigger issue? Metcalf also has struggled with injuries -- he played in just two games in 2016 and seven last season. Then there are the poor 3-cone and shuttle times at the combine. But here's the thing: If you watch him play, it's clear he can get off press coverage and in and out of his breaks.