NFL Draft 2019 trade tracker: Dolphins land Josh Rosen from Cardinals and details of every draft day trade

You can't get through an NFL Draft without plenty of trading going on. Last year, just half of all first-round picks were made by their original owners, and more than 100 picks were dealt during the three-day draft process. This year, we saw five first-round picks change hands before Thursday, the last with the Chiefs' acquisition of edge rusher Frank Clark, which cost them a package including the No. 29 overall pick.

You can check out all the picks as well as info on all the trades in our Draft Tracker. Below, you'll find info on top-100 picks that have already been traded as well as the details for every deal over the course of the draft.

Round 7

PHI DT Ridgeway





IND No. 246







JAC 2020 6th round pick





SEA No. 236







Round 6

DEN No. 187





CAR No. 212, No. 237







Round 5

Team Assets received





NE No. 163





PHI No. 167, No. 246







NE No. 159





MIN No. 162, No. 239







DAL No. 158, No. 218





OAK No. 149







Round 4

DAL No. 149, No. 213





CIN No. 136







NE No. 162, No. 167





LAR No. 134, No. 243







OAK No. 137, No. 230





ATL No. 135







DET No. 117, No. 186





ATL No. 111







SEA No. 120, No. 204





MIN No. 114







DEN LB Watson, No. 212





SF No. 148







TEN No. 116, No. 121





NYJ No. 121, No. 157







IND No. 109





OAK No. 129, No. 135







NO No. 105





NYJ No. 116 No. 168







Round 3

LAR No. 97 (OT Evans), No. 162





NE No. 101, No. 133







BUF No. 96 (TE Knox)





WAS No. 112, No. 131







BAL No. 93 (WR Boykin)





MIN No. 102, No. 191, No. 193







NYJ No. 92 (OL Edoga)





MIN No. 93, No. 217







SEA No. 88 (LB Barton), No. 209





MIN No. 92, No. 159







DET No. 81 (S Harris)





MIN No. 88, No. 204







CHI No. 73 (RB Montgomery), No. 205





NE No. 87, No. 162, 2020 4th







Team Assets received





TB No. 94, No. 99







Round 2

SEA No. 64 (WR Metcalf)





NE No. 77, No. 118







ARI No. 62 (WR Isabella), 2020 5th





MIA QB Rosen







KC No. 56 (WR Hardman)





LAR No. 61, No. 167







NO No. 48 (OL McCoy), No. 116





MIA No. 62, No. 202, 2020 2nd







CLE No. 46 (CB G.Williams)





IND No. 49, No. 144







NE No. 45 (CB J.Williams)





LAR No. 56, No. 101







DEN No. 42 (QB Lock)





CIN No. 52, No. 125, No. 182







BUF No. 38 (OL Ford)





OAK No. 40, No. 158







CAR No. 37 (OT Little)





SEA No. 47, No. 77







JAC No. 35 (OT Taylor), No. 140, No. 235





OAK No. 38, No. 109







Round 1

ATL No. 31 (OL McGary), No. 203





LAR No. 45, No. 79







NYG No. 30 (CB Baker)





SEA No. 37, No. 132, No. 142







WAS No. 26 (DE Sweat)





IND No. 46, 2020 2nd







PHI No. 22 (OT Dillard)





BAL No. 25, No. 127, No. 197







GB No. 21 (S Savage)





SEA No. 30, No. 114, No. 118







PIT No. 10 (LB Bush)





DEN No. 20, No. 52, 2020 3rd







Predraft trades involving top 100 picks

OAK No. 24, No. 196, 2020 first, 2020 third





CHI EDGE Khalil Mack, 2020 2nd, conditional 2020 5th







SEA No. 29, No. 92, 2020 2nd





KC No. 84, EDGE Frank Clark







GB No. 30, 2018 1st, 2018 5th





NO 2018 1st







IND No. 34, 2018 1st, 2018 2nd, 2018 2nd





NYJ 2018 1st







PHI No. 53, 2018 2nd, 2018 4th





BAL 2018 1st, 2018 4th







HOU No. 54, 2018 3rd





SEA 2018 5th, OT Duane Brown







NE No. 56, 2018 4th





CHI 2018 2nd







KC No. 63, 2018 4th





LAR 2018 6th, CB Marcus Peters





