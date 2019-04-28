NFL Draft 2019 trade tracker: Dolphins land Josh Rosen from Cardinals and details of every draft day trade

You can't get through an NFL Draft without plenty of trading going on. Last year, just half of all first-round picks were made by their original owners, and more than 100 picks were dealt during the three-day draft process. This year, we saw five first-round picks change hands before Thursday, the last with the Chiefs' acquisition of edge rusher Frank Clark, which cost them a package including the No. 29 overall pick.

You can check out all the picks as well as info on all the trades in our Draft Tracker. Below, you'll find info on top-100 picks that have already been traded as well as the details for every deal over the course of the draft. 

Round 7

TeamAssets received


DT Ridgeway


No. 246


TeamAssets received


2020 6th round pick


No. 236


Round 6

TeamAssets received


No. 187


No. 212, No. 237


Round 5

TeamAssets received


No. 163


No. 167, No. 246


TeamAssets received


No. 159


No. 162, No. 239


TeamAssets received


No. 158, No. 218


No. 149


Round 4

TeamAssets received


No. 149, No. 213


No. 136


TeamAssets received


No. 162, No. 167


No. 134, No. 243


TeamAssets received


No. 137, No. 230


No. 135


TeamAssets received


No. 117, No. 186


No. 111


TeamAssets received


No. 120, No. 204


No. 114


TeamAssets received


LB Watson, No. 212


No. 148


TeamAssets received


No. 116, No. 121


No. 121, No. 157


TeamAssets received


No. 109


No. 129, No. 135


TeamAssets received


No. 105


No. 116 No. 168


Round 3

TeamAssets received


No. 97 (OT Evans), No. 162


No. 101, No. 133


TeamAssets received


No. 96 (TE Knox)


No. 112, No. 131


TeamAssets received


No. 93 (WR Boykin)


No. 102, No. 191, No. 193


TeamAssets received


No. 92 (OL Edoga)


No. 93, No. 217


TeamAssets received


No. 88 (LB Barton), No. 209


No. 92, No. 159


TeamAssets received


No. 81 (S Harris)


No. 88, No. 204


TeamAssets received


No. 73 (RB Montgomery), No. 205


No. 87, No. 162, 2020 4th


TeamAssets received


No. 70 (RB Henderson)


No. 94, No. 99


Round 2

TeamAssets received


No. 64 (WR Metcalf)


No. 77, No. 118


TeamAssets received


No. 62 (WR Isabella), 2020 5th


QB Rosen


TeamAssets received


No. 56 (WR Hardman)


No. 61, No. 167


TeamAssets received


No. 48 (OL McCoy), No. 116


No. 62, No. 202, 2020 2nd


TeamAssets received


No. 46 (CB G.Williams)


No. 49, No. 144


TeamAssets received


No. 45 (CB J.Williams)


No. 56, No. 101


TeamAssets received


No. 42 (QB Lock)


No. 52, No. 125, No. 182


TeamAssets received


No. 38 (OL Ford)


No. 40, No. 158


TeamAssets received


No. 37 (OT Little)


No. 47, No. 77


TeamAssets received


No. 35 (OT Taylor), No. 140, No. 235


No. 38, No. 109


Round 1

TeamAssets received


No. 31 (OL McGary), No. 203


No. 45, No. 79


TeamAssets received


No. 30 (CB Baker)


No. 37, No. 132, No. 142


TeamAssets received


No. 26 (DE Sweat)


No. 46, 2020 2nd


TeamAssets received


No. 22 (OT Dillard)


No. 25, No. 127, No. 197


TeamAssets received


No. 21 (S Savage)


No. 30, No. 114, No. 118


TeamAssets received


No. 10 (LB Bush)


No. 20, No. 52, 2020 3rd


Predraft trades involving top 100 picks

TeamAssets received


No. 17, No. 95, S Jabrill Peppers, G Kevin Zeitler


WR Odell Beckham, EDGE Olivier Vernon


TeamAssets received


No. 24, No. 196, 2020 first, 2020 third


EDGE Khalil Mack, 2020 2nd, conditional 2020 5th


TeamAssets received


No. 27


WR Amari Cooper


TeamAssets received


No. 29, No. 92, 2020 2nd


No. 84, EDGE Frank Clark


TeamAssets received


No. 30, 2018 1st, 2018 5th


2018 1st


TeamAssets received


No. 34, 2018 1st, 2018 2nd, 2018 2nd


2018 1st


TeamAssets received


No. 53, 2018 2nd, 2018 4th


2018 1st, 2018 4th


TeamAssets received


No. 54, 2018 3rd


2018 5th, OT Duane Brown


TeamAssets received


No. 56, 2018 4th


2018 2nd


TeamAssets received


No. 63, 2018 4th


2018 6th, CB Marcus Peters


TeamAssets received


No. 66, No. 141


WR Antonio Brown


TeamAssets received


No. 73


2018 4th


TeamAssets received


No. 88


WR Golden Tate


TeamAssets received


No. 93


No. 177, QB Teddy Bridgewater


TeamAssets received


No. 98, 2020 5th


EDGE Dante Fowler


